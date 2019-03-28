Forelife to Showcase its Family Planning Product Line at Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forelife, the manufacturer of an array of family planning supplements, will showcase its product line at the upcoming Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, Vitamin & Hemp Solutions conference in Orlando.

The event, which will be held from March 31-April 3, brings health and wellness brands together for one-on-one private meetings with major retail buyers. Some of the nation's top outlets will be participating in the conference including CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods Market, GNC, Kinney Drugs and Wegmans.

The timing of the conference aligns with Forelife's plan to bring its family-planning products to the American consumer this year where more than six million women have difficulty becoming or staying pregnant, and about 12-13 percent of couples have trouble conceiving. Approximately one-third of all infertility cases are due to issues with the male partner.

"We are excited about showcasing our products to buyers at ECRM this month," said Marco Soldatic, founder and managing director of Forelife, which is based in Sydney, Australia. "Whereas our competitors only focus on high-turnover products, such as pregnancy tests, we provide an entire product line for all aspects of fertility and body fortification for women and men.

"Forelife takes care of you for the entire circle of life from pre-conception to baby bump to birth, and beyond," he added. "At Forelife, the needs of our consumers are first and foremost. Our focus is to help the family with what they need most."

Some of Forelife's more popular items are:

NatalCare supplements, which provide pregnant and lactating women with the extra vitamins and minerals they need to reduce the risks of neural tube defects, for a healthier pregnancy.

PreconceptionCare, which is designed to support, promote, improve and restore male fertility.

Ovulation, Planning and Men's Fertility tests, which empower couples to reach their reproductive goals.

Digital Pregnancy and Digital Ovulation tests, which are reusable, eco-friendly and affordable.

FertilityCare Personal Lubricant, which is kind on sperm and sensitive personal areas, and which can be used anytime to increase pleasure.

Ureze, for UTI's and healthy urinary function in both men and women.

For more information, visit forelife.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Forelife

Related Links

http://forelife.com

