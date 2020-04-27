Foremost® Insurance and Bristol West® Insurance Donate $500,000 to the Big "I"s Trusted Choice® COVID-19 Relief Fund

"We understand many insurance agencies are experiencing financial challenges during this unprecedented time and we want to help," said Bob Sadler, senior vice president and head of independent agency operations for Foremost Insurance. "Foremost and Bristol West are long-standing supporters of Trusted Choice and Big 'I', and we're privileged to help them provide resources to agents so they can take care of their customers and restore their agencies."

Grants will be issued directly to independent agencies and may be used to cover expenses not covered by insurance, or federal or state loan programs for items such as, but not limited to, wages, payroll, medical, office expenses, training, technology and office supplies. Independent agencies can learn more about the program and how to apply online at independentagent.com/COVIDRelief.

"Foremost Insurance and Bristol West Insurance stepped up to the plate at a crucial time for independent insurance agents with a $500,000 contribution to the Trusted Choice COVID-19 Relief Fund. Last week, we had to halt acceptance of new applications to the fund due to an overwhelming need for assistance, but Foremost and Bristol West have provided essential funding for independent agents during their time of need. We applaud Foremost and Bristol West for their great collaboration with the Big 'I' and their independent agents," said Bob Rusbuldt, president and chief executive officer of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America.

Foremost and Bristol West are actively monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and have instituted practices to help protect the health and safety of its employees and customers. Both insurers will continue to provide updates to customers and the independent agents they work with, as appropriate.

About Foremost Insurance

A member of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies®, Foremost® Insurance Group ("Foremost") has been a leader in personal lines insurance since 1952. Foremost is headquartered in Caledonia, Michigan.

About Bristol West

Bristol West Insurance Group® ("Bristol West"), founded in 1973 and a member of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies®, is a leading provider of liability and physical damage insurance focusing exclusively on private passenger automobiles across the United States.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact: External Communications

Foremost®/Bristol West®/Farmers®

(818) 965-0007

[email protected]

SOURCE Foremost Insurance Group; Bristol West Insurance; Farmers Insurance

Related Links

www.farmersinsurance.com

