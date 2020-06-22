Foremost Travel & Tours Launches Agency Backup to Support Travel Agency Owners

CHICAGO, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foremost Travel & Tours has created Agency Backup, a turn-key solution to offer travel agencies owners support for key business functions.

Virtual Office Support Experienced Resources

Foremost Travel & Tours president Lynn Farrell has been operating a travel agency for nearly 30 years. She has created a team of experts who have critical knowledge of the travel industry in a variety of disciplines including booking leisure and corporate travel, accounting, marketing and web support. Through Agency Backup these resources are now available to travel agency owners as a way to keep these crucial functions going without the need to retain full-time staff. For a low monthly membership, a travel agency owner will have access to whichever area of their business they need support at a set hourly rate. The Agency Backup team already has experience in working with the major systems and platforms in the travel industry including Apollo, Clientbase, Signature Marketing and more. So training is minimal. This allows the owner to off load the burden of certain areas of their business and focus on the areas where they feel they are needed most.

How to Get Started

For a travel agency owner to get started, they simply need to fill out a form on the Agency Backup website

Details

Agency Backup offers a monthly membership to travel agency owners. Besides the membership the travel agency owner pays the designated hourly rate depending on the service they need.

About Foremost Travel & Tours

Foremost Travel & Tours (who also owns Windy City Travel and Travelomi) is a full-service travel agency located in Chicago. The company has been in business since 1963. The team of travel specialists are renowned for providing personalized service for corporate and leisure travel needs. For more information go to: https://agencybackup.com

Contact:

Lynn Farrell

312-334-7878

[email protected]

SOURCE Foremost Travel & Tours

