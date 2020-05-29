Forensic Accounting Market Study, 2015-2025 Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Including Ernst & Young, Deloitte, FTI Consulting, Kroll, Forensic Risk Alliance, and McGrathnicol Services
DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Forensic Accounting Market By Type of Investigation (Criminal and Fraud Investigation; Bankruptcy Proceedings; Risk Management; Cross Border Investigations; Other Forensic Audit), By Organization Size, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Forensic Accounting Market is expected to witness a brisk growth rate during the next five years.
Forensic accounting uses efficient investigation skills to keep a track of the complex financial records in order to solve finance-related problems and cybercrimes. Moreover, forensic accounting helps to reduce risks associated with contracts, thereby, fueling the forensic accounting market, globally.
The Global Forensic Accounting Market is segmented based on type of investigation, organization size, purpose, end-user and region. The end-user segment is further divided into financial services, insurance professionals, manufacturing, healthcare, government, other services. Among these, financial services accounted for the largest share in 2019 as this segment holds crucial information of customers, employees and assets. Moreover, due to rising digitization of the financial sector and increasing trend of online transactions, there is an increased risk for frauds, which is expected to drive the market until 2025.
Regionally, North America accounted for the largest share in 2019. The adoption of new technology, introduction of new software and tools provided by the US government which can be utilized in forensic accounting have contributed to the dominant share of the region.
Leading players in the Global Forensic Accounting Market include Ernst & Young LLP, Deloitte LLP, FTI Consulting Inc, Kroll LLC, Forensic Risk Alliance Ltd, McGrathnicol Services Pty Ltd, K2 Intelligence LLC, Grant Thornton LLP, AlixPartners LLP, Hemming Morse LLP, etc. In order to sustain the fierce competition, companies tend to bring novel innovations in technology, which eventually leads to better security from cybercrimes and white-collar crimes.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Forensic Accounting Market.
- To classify and forecast the Global Forensic Accounting Market based on type of investigation, organization size, purpose, end-user and region and company.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Forensic Accounting Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Forensic Accounting Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Forensic Accounting Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Forensic Accounting Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Forensic Accounting Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Forensic Accounting Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type of Investigation (Criminal and Fraud Investigation; Bankruptcy Proceedings; Risk Management; Event & Data Analysis; Regulatory Investigations; Cross Border Investigations; Corruption & Bribery Investigation; Accounting Malpractice; Securities Investigations; Other Forensic Audit)
6.2.2. By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises)
6.2.3. By Purpose (Litigation Support, Criminal Investigation, Possible Fraud Detection, Others)
6.2.4. By End-user (Financial Services, Insurance Professionals, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Other Services)
6.2.5. By Company (2019)
6.2.6. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, South America)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. North America Forensic Accounting Market Outlook
8. Europe Forensic Accounting Market Outlook
9. Asia-Pacific Forensic Accounting Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Forensic Accounting Market Outlook
11. South America Forensic Accounting Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
14.2.1. Ernst & Young LLP
14.2.2. Deloitte LLP
14.2.3. FTI Consulting Inc.
14.2.4. Kroll LLC
14.2.5. Forensic Risk Alliance Ltd.
14.2.6. McGrathnicol Services Pty. Ltd.
14.2.7. K2 Intelligence LLC
14.2.8. Grant Thornton LLP
14.2.9. AlixPartners LLP
14.2.10. Hemming Morse LLP
15. Strategic Recommendations
