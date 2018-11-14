Forensic Expert Kevin Ripa to Cover the Latest Tools and Techniques to Give Examiners the Edge in 2019 at SANS Anaheim Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced the agenda for SANS Anaheim 2019 (#SANSAnaheim) taking place February 11-16 in California. The event features hands-on immersion style courses covering a variety of topics including cyber defense, ethical hacking, SIEM, security management, secure development and digital forensics.

According to forensic expert and SANS Instructor Kevin Ripa (@kevinripa), "Just like the ticking of a clock, changes in digital evidence are constant. 2019 will bring new challenges in digital investigations and forensic examiners need to be prepared. The FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis course provides leading-edge training on the latest developments, allowing the forensicator to be fully prepared for the increasing complexities of the task. Join me in Anaheim where I will cover the latest tools and techniques to give examiners the edge needed to be successful."

SANS Anaheim 2019 features courses for security professionals at every level. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security and SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style courses. Seasoned security professionals looking to expand their skills and advance their careers will benefit from such courses as SEC460: Enterprise Threat and Vulnerability Assessment, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC511: Continuous Monitoring and Security Operations and MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers. Bonus evening discussions on some of today's most complex cyber security issues will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Anaheim 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/anaheim-2019

