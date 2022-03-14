Forescite Partners with Apex Fintech Solutions to Enable Equity and Cryptocurrency Trading

Customers can now trade equities and cryptocurrencies through Investall app.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forescite, a New York City-based FinTech company revolutionizing the journey to a secure financial future, today announced that it has partnered with Apex Fintech Solutions LLC ("Apex"), the "fintech for fintechs" powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, subsidiaries Apex Clearing Corporation and Apex Crypto, to enable Forescite to offer equity and cryptocurrency trading to its clients through the Investall app. Investall is an AI-driven mobile trading platform for personal finance and investing.

Customers can now trade equities, cryptocurrencies, and get multiple time frame price forecasts through Investall app.

Investall is a turnkey app that delivers AI-driven, self-directed and directed investing for equities and crypto. Investall provides price forecasts on multiple timeframes for 29 cryptocurrencies used for self-trading, as well as easy-to-use directed products such as the Robo for Crypto and the AI-Trading Crypto. The app also provides users with a robust regulatory solution for execution, settlement, and custody. The Investall app is available for IOS and Android customers.

"We are continuing on our bold mission to build the future of digital personal investing at Forescite. We have added the same robust capabilities for cryptocurrencies that we previously provided for equities, AI-forecasted pricing, and self-directed and directed trading. The savvy retail investors are now ready for the next generation of trading platforms and investing tools," said Balkrishna Shagrithaya, Chairman of Forescite. "To accomplish this, we're pleased to be working with a company like Apex."

Bill Capuzzi, Chief Executive Officer of Apex, commented, "We are excited to partner with Forescite to power its Investall app, enabling investors to access the financial markets, manage their finances efficiently, and help achieve their wealth management goals."

Danny Rosenthal, Chief Executive Officer of Apex Crypto, added, "We are pleased to provide our solutions to innovative companies like Forescite to provide retail investors the opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies in a safe, secure, and seamless manner."

About Forescite: Forescite Inc, enables "smarter Investing powered by AI," a New York City-based FinTech company that is revolutionizing the journey to a secure financial future with its AI/ML-powered Investall mobile apps. Like a GPS for finances, Forescite allows retail investors to leverage the predictive data and analytics used by the banks and hedge funds to make more effective investment decisions. The company's investing platform offers users the most powerful risk analysis tool on the market with the technology to manage their money like a pro.

About Apex Fintech Solutions: Apex Fintech Solutions LLC, the "fintech for fintechs," is the parent company of Apex Clearing Corporation, a custody and clearing platform that's powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, and Apex Pro, a trusted clearing partner to broker-dealers, ATS's, routing firms, professional trading firms, hedge funds, institutions, and emerging managers. We offer cryptocurrency trading and custody services through Apex Crypto LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions. Collectively, our suite of solutions creates an environment where companies with the biggest ideas in fintech are empowered to change the world. If you've got the guts to dream, we've got the guts to help you realize those dreams.

For more information about Forescite's Investall mobile apps, please visit www.forescite.ai or follow this link for the iOS app at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/investall/id1567589436 or use this link for the Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.forescite.

