FORESEE Industrial SSD Products Employ Wide Temperature Technology to Boost Intelligent Industrial Scenarios

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, new business models have emerged in the wake of rapid industrial IoT development. These include smart transportation, smart medical care, smart manufacturing, smart security and smart retail. The massive amount of data generated in smart scenarios is analyzed and processed on MPS and gradually expanded to the edge. Against this backdrop, embedded computers and industrial-grade storage systems are playing an important role in the industry.

The FORESEE industrial storage R&D team has recently launched industrial SSD products intended for the industrial/automotive electronics market. Based on an in-house hardware architecture, FORESEE industrial SSD products use software algorithms with independent intellectual property rights, as well as wide-temperature design solutions and hardware selection, to meet any and all needs regarding wide temperature, high capacity, and high bandwidth storage in power, automotive, and industrial fields.

Meeting Industrial Standard for Diversified Options

FORESEE industrial SSD products, which use an in-house architecture and firmware algorithms as a foundation, employ wide-temperature hardware selection and integrate hardware, firmware and software into data storage and management solutions. These products currently come in M.2 2242, M.2 2280, mSATA, and 2.5inch models and have capacity options ranging from 8GB to 1TB. They are designed with a built-in LDPC ECC engine, emergency power failure protection, and other features. Utilizing the latest controller technology, FORESEE industrial SSD products enhance SSD durability and data integrity to meet industrial storage standards.

SSD A88M4 A88M4-S A88M8 A66M8 A88MS A88MS-S A88MH A66MH Interface SATA III Type M.2 2242 M.2 2280 mSATA 2.5 inch Capacity 32-128G 8-32G 64-128G 256G-1T 32-128G 32-64G 64-128G 256G-1T Flash memory medium MLC pSLC MLC TLC MLC pSLC MLC TLC DRAM DRAM-less Operating Temperature -40~85℃ MTBF 2.5 million hours Warranty 3 Years S.M.A.R.T. Function

Support Y TRIM Function Y Power-loss Safeguard N Y Temperature Control Y Model FISKRW032G-B2A43 FISKRW064G-B2A43 FISKRW128G-B2A43 FISKRW008G-B2A53 FISKRW016G-B2A53 FISKRW032G-B2A53 FISPRW064G-B2A43 FISPRW128G-B2A43 FISPRW256G-G8A56 FISPRW512G-G8A56 FISPRW001T-G8A56 FISQRW064G-B2A43 FISQRW128G-B2A43 FISQRW032G-B2A53 FISQRW064G-B2A53 FISHRW064G-B2A43 FISHRW128G-B2A43 FISHRW256G-G8A56 FISHRW512G-G8A56 FISHRW001T-G8A56

Adapting to the Industrial and Automotive Electronics Markets for Demanding Terminal Applications

FORESEE industrial SSD products are compliant with IATF 16949 specifications. Featuring high stability, reliability, and consistency, these products can provide stable storage solutions for customers in the industrial control, rail transportation, telecom, automation, and medical fields amongst others.

Product Advantages

In-house Firmware Algorithm Design Makes Technology Practical

FORESEE industrial SSD products use an in-house architecture and firmware algorithms. Thanks to optimized features, product quality has been significantly improved. A variety of customized functions are available for diverse application scenarios, including temperature control, idle block acceleration, pre-replacement, health monitoring, and power failure protection.

Wide Temperature Adapts to Harsh Environments

Different from common consumer-grade products, all hardware and internal components of FORESEE industrial SSD products comply with industrial standards. With wide-temperature algorithms, they can run properly in harsh environments from –40℃ to +85℃.

Strict Testing Process for High Quality Requirements

FORESEE industrial SSD products have undergone a series of stringent tests on their functions, hardware, performance, stability, reliability testing, compatibility, etc. On average, they boast a MTBF of 2.5 million hours. During production testing, the products are put through read and write aging tests at low temperatures (–40℃) and high temperatures (+85℃), where they outperform consumer grade products in terms of adapting to changing temperatures and environmental tolerance. FORESEE's quality management system is implemented throughout the whole process, from resource selection to product delivery, to ensure product quality and yield.

Outlook

As the smart era advances onward, industrial storage products are bound to play a pivotal role in the market. FORESEE, an industry brand of Longsys, will continue to engage in the industry storage market and continuously improve the industrial embedded storage solutions. Empowered by superior techniques and after-sales services, FORESEE industrial storage products will be applied in a wide range of terminals, and will grow together along with the industrial and automotive electronics market.

