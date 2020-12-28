FORESEE Releases High-Quality PCIe SSD Flagship Product

The FORESEE P800 is the latest flagship product of FORESEE, Longsys' embedded storage brand. It supports the current mainstream NVMe 1.3 protocol, provides M.2 2280 specifications, and meets PCIe Gen3x4 standards. It utilizes both a Marvell 28nm DRAM-base master control and original 3D TLC chips. In terms of performance, the P800 supports L1.2 low power consumption to help terminal devices lower power consumption and increase battery life. The P800's temperature control algorithm balances speed and temperature during operation. It is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities to meet the diverse needs of various terminals, and is suitable for high-performance notebooks and desktops.

FORESEE SSD firmware is developed by the Longsys team. The main control and chips have both been optimized at the bottom layer so that the product can meet the requirements of diverse application environments. The firmware [IDA algorithm patent] independently developed by Longsys received the 20th Outstanding Patent Award from the State Intellectual Property Office of the PRC. As an improvement patent in the data storage technology field, the IDA algorithm fully utilizes SLC's unique flash memory capabilities to ensure reliable writing speeds.

Product Series P800 Interface PCIe Gen3*4 Form Factor M.2 2280 Density 256GB/512GB/1TB NAND Flash 3D TLC DRAM DRAM-less Operating Temperature 0 - 70°C Seq Read/Write (MB/s) Up to 3200MB/s / 1900MB/s IOPS Read/Write (K) Up to 200K/175K Mean time between failures(Hour) 1,500,000 Warranty Period 3 years S.M.A.R.T. Support Y TRIM Y

The P800 SSD is a product from the FORESEE SSD line. Thanks to its powerful product development capabilities, FORESEE has launched four types of SSD products: 2.5 inch, mSATA, M.2, and BGA, which cover the SATA and PCIe mainstream interfaces.

In addition to SSD products, FORESEE oversees three product lines: embedded storage, automotive and industrial storage, and memory modules. Throughout its long history, the SSD product line has remained committed to providing customers with professional storage solutions and services.

Longsys has been involved in the storage sector for over 20 years. FORESEE, its embedded-style brand, has over 10 years of its own history. It has a mature management model in terms of product development, quality management, technical support, and after-sales service.

Longsys pledges to uphold the principle of products being the soul of the brand, and quality as it's lifeline. Longsys will continue providing industry users with high-performance and high-stability storage products and solutions.

SOURCE Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd