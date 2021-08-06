FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD Turns a New Page in the Post-Gen 3 Era

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by accelerated global digital transformation, the storage demand seen in various segments has continued to soar in 2021, granting a massive boost to the SSD market. As a key part of PC and server components, SSD has always been a focal point for major PC OEMs when it comes to performance, stability, and compatibility. Figuring out how to purchase SSD products that can accurately match the market has become a challenge, as resources are in short supply. To resolve this issue, the FORESEE SSD R&D team from Longsys has come up with a solution: FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD.

With a capacity of up to 2TB, this guaranteed future success is one of the high-capacity products in the current FORESEE SSD product line. Compared with the previous generation of mainstream products, the performance of FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD has been improved by nearly 50%, up to 3500MB/s and 3000MB/s in sequential read/write, and 327K/294K IOPS in random read/write. The product supports L1.2 low power consumption. In actual tests, the product even achieved L1.2 at less than 3.3mW, which can be effective in prolonging the battery life of the terminal device. Thanks to its excellent performance and low power consumption, FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD is expected to become a force to be reckoned with in the post-Gen 3 SSD era.

Product Series XP1000 PCIe SSD Interface PCIe Gen 3*4 Type M.2 2280 Capacity 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Model (XXXX represents capacity) XP1000FXXXX Flash memory medium 3D TLC DRAM DRAM-less Operating Temperature 0°C–70°C Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 3500MB/s / 3000MB/s Random Read/Write Speed (IOPS) Up to 327K/294K Mean Time Between Failures (Hour) 1500000 Warranty 3 years S.M.A.R.T. Function Support Y TRIM Function Y Application Laptops, desktops, all-in-one computers, home IPCs

FORESEE Customized Master Controls

Uses Multiple Features to Ensure Data Stability and Security

The FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD employs customized main controls and an enhanced local DRAM-less architecture with HMB technology support. The product conforms to the mainstream NVMe 1.4 protocol. Empowered by a built-in intelligent power management unit, it achieves ultra-low power consumption in both active and idle modes. In addition, FORESEE customized master controls incorporate multiple protection mechanisms, Smart Cache, power-on reset integrated within chip, multi-level power management, NAND boot partition and other functions, which ensure the stability and data security of storage products.

Compatibility Certified by Multiple Platforms

Complies with Mainstream Hardware Standards

In recent years, the Intel® Evo™ platform has been making extensive upgrades to laptop components, technologies, functions, and appearance to improve the mobile user experience of laptops. The "1-second wake" function, meaning the laptop can awaken from the sleep state in less than 1 second, significantly optimizes the user experience. However, this function must be certified by Intel Modern Standby, which poses a huge challenge in regards to the performance and power consumption of SSD products. To meet the high hardware requirements of mainstream platforms, the FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD completed certification in July 2021, and will soon be applied to the Evo platform.

In addition, the FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD was also UNH-IOL-certified.

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) is a well-known public laboratory providing testing services in multiple fields. UNH-IOL defines NVMe Test Suites, including:

NVMe Conformance Test Suite

NVMe Interoperability Test Suite

This further proves the FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD's superior performance and low power management.

EMI&ESD Qualified

Addresses the Procurement Pain Points of PC OEMs

With the advancements in electronic technologies and the popularization of electronic products, electromagnetic environments are more complex than ever. Electromagnetic interference has become a key issue that must be tackled by engineers and manufacturers. Qualified EMI and ESD are mandatory items of the national standards for electronic information products. They have always been a problematic issue in the development of SSD products, and are a rigid demand for PC OEMs. On the one hand, it is necessary to prevent the EMI generated during SSD operation from affecting other hardware products or modules. On the other hand, it is also necessary to prevent ESD from affecting how SSDs are used. To this end, the FORESEE XP1000 PCIe SSD has undergone stringent testing by FORESEE SSD R&D and test teams. EMI and ESD indicators are above the national standard and have passed the product test, meaning that it also meets FORESEE's quality requirements for SSD products.

Outlook

The recent debut of Intel 12th Gen Core processors enabled by PCIe 4.0 has unveiled the era of PCIe 4.0 storage, an era featuring higher performance and lower latency. To keep up with the pace of the industry, the FORESEE SSD product line plans to launch the FORESEE PCIe Gen4*4 mainstream XP2100 SSD (DRAM-less) and the FORESEE PCIe Gen4*4 flagship XP3000 SSD (DRAM-Base) in the second half of this year. The read performance of these two series can reach up to 5000MB/s and 7000MB/s, respectively. Users will be seeing them on major PC applications very soon.

