Foresight Supply Launches & Donates Over 34,000 Fluid Ounces of Baby Formula Tweet this

Foresight was able to quickly mobilize and procure a large quantity of infant formula that the company donated to Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH). This month, Foresight delivered more than 34,000 fluid ounces of infant formula in a mission to help vulnerable families provide for their newborns. "RIDOH is very grateful to Foresight for their donation and for reaching out to us to see what the need is in Rhode Island," said Interim Director of Health James McDonald, MD, MPH. "We work with local community agencies throughout Rhode Island. Foresight was able to send us Similac, one of the most widely used brands. This generosity and sense of community helped so many families who were in need."

Foresight Supply was born out of a need for rapid solutions for critical medical supplies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are a next generation distributor, focused on providing scarcity sourcing to ensure critical goods get in the hands of those who need them most. Foresight works closely with government, private enterprises, healthcare organizations and retailers to keep their fingers on the pulse for items experiencing supply chain disruptions. The company has worked with Conde Nast, Lyft, The State of Rhode Island, Stony Brook Medicine, The State of Texas, Value Drug Company and others to address critical supply chain issues. To learn more about Foresight Supply, visit www.foresightsupply.com .

Contact:

844-5FSUPPL

[email protected]

SOURCE Foresight Supply