FOREST CITY REALTY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Sale of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. - FCEA

NEW ORLEANS, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the sale of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. ("Forest City") (NYSE: FCEA) to Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM). Under the terms of the transaction, shareholders of Forest City received only $25.35 in cash for each share of Forest City that they owned. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it were adequate, or whether the consideration undervalued the Company.

If you are a former stockholder and believe that this transaction undervalued the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-fcea/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

