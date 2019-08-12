Forest Coffee is Growing Four New Varieties of Cold Brew Coffee This Summer!

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive research and development, Denver's Forest Coffee brewers have developed three new flavors along with a new CBD infused offering that are redefining cold brew, in a natural way. Each flavor consists of three simple ingredients, and unlike any other flavored cold brew coffee, they contain absolutely no added sweeteners or additives.

MINT: Forest Coffee Cold Brew™ with mint is made by combining pure U.S. grown mint with our original Forest Coffee Cold Brew™.The result is a pure yet flavorful mint cold brew coffee, free from sweeteners and additives, and only 15 calories leaving you feeling caffeinated and minty fresh!

CINNAMON: Forest Coffee Cold Brew™ with cinnamon is made by combining pure cassia cinnamon chips from Indonesia with our original Forest Coffee Cold Brew. With only 15 calories, this blend eliminates the need for any alternative sweetener, while organically satisfying your sugar cravings. Cinnamon spice lovers rejoice!

CACAO: Forest Coffee Cold Brew™ with cacao is made by combining pure cacao beans from regenerative farms in Ecuador and Peru with our original Forest Coffee Cold Brew™.The result is a unique cacao-infused cold brew coffee that is rich and chocolatey, yet free from sweeteners and additives. Although only 15 calories, this cacao cold brew will leave you feeling as if you have just indulged in a chocolate delight!

CBD: Forest Coffee Cold Brew™ with CBD is a refreshing cold brew coffee with a functional twist. We started with our original Forest Coffee Cold Brew™ and infused 15 mg of U.S. grown organic CBD from our partners at Evo Hemp™. The result is a smooth cold brew coffee to help you charge through the day – the Colorado way!

Try one of our delicious new flavors any time of the day for a quick, flavorful pick-me-up! Available at many retailers and online at FORESTCOFFEETRADING.COM.

Forest Coffee is a family-owned business with roots in Northern Thailand. In recent years, the forest in this region has been regenerated into beautiful, lush vegetation perfect for producing some of the world's highest quality Arabica coffee beans. These beans are hand-picked and sorted before being shipped directly from Thailand to our roastery and brewery in Denver where Forest Coffee Cold Brew™ is handcrafted.

