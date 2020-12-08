Forest Interactive Releases Inaugural Whitepaper on Digital Connectivity, 5G Connections, and Mobile Economy

Significance of digital connectivity in an ever-changing world

Worldwide 5G rollouts in 2020

Technological developments contributing to 5G's expected success

Use case of 5G's implementation in business operations

Record boosts in social media, digital marketing, and streaming services

Effects on mobile gaming due to widespread lockdown

Featuring market projections and interviews with key industry players, the whitepaper sheds light on current challenges and proposes next steps to navigate the mobile industry's evolving landscapes and the new age of digital connectivity.

"The world we live in today is changing quickly with widespread COVID-19 impacts on consumers, businesses, and communities. This situation has magnified the crucial role that the telecommunications industry plays in keeping businesses, governments, and societies connected and running. This whitepaper summarizes challenges that the industry has been confronted with and illustrates the importance of building network infrastructures and improving digital connectivity to anticipate the 5G era," said Johary Mustapha, CEO of Forest Interactive.

About Forest Interactive (as of December 2020)

Forest Interactive develops scalable mobile platforms that enable mobile operators and content providers to build enriched customer experiences with highly-customizable and easy-to-use platforms. With over a decade of industry experience, Forest Interactive has expanded to include a workforce of 27 nationalities in 17 regional offices and 39 operating countries, providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to over 90 mobile operators and over 120 content partners with the capacity to reach 1.3 billion subscribers worldwide.

