Foresters Financial again makes it easier for Americans living with type 2 diabetes to access non-medical life insurance

Guidance for agents includes the Foresters Strong Foundation Diabetes Rating Calculator

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™, the fraternal life insurer that is quietly redefining the industry, today announced that it continues to lead in expanding the availability of life insurance to Americans living with type 2 diabetes.

Effective June 28, 2021, Strong Foundation(1), Foresters industry-leading non-medical term life insurance designed to meet a range of client needs, is also available for even more people with type 2 diabetes. Now further accessible to those falling within substandard tables 7 to 12, it continues to be offered on a non-medical basis. This is the latest in Foresters efforts to provide coverage to this group. Face amounts for those living with type 2 diabetes(2) within tables 7 to 12 run from $50,000 to $300,000 for ages 18 to 55 (and up to $150,000 for those 56+), with no blood tests or fluids, and quick processing (with the iPipeline iGO e-App(3)). Insurability depends on answers to medical and other application questions and underwriting searches and review.

JS Ledoux, AVP, Product Management, North America, said, "We are further redefining how insurers help people. Thirty-four million Americans are living with diabetes(4) and many don't have life insurance because they don't qualify, the underwriting process is too lengthy, or it is too expensive. Together, we can help more people with type 2 diabetes get the protection they need without full medical underwriting."

Foresters guidance and tools help agents get their clients coverage fast

Foresters offers important guidance for agents, including the Foresters Strong Foundation Diabetes Rating Calculator (available here), to review the key diabetes figures with their clients to ensure a smooth application process. The calculator uses information that includes the client's Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C), the date the client first received their diabetes diagnosis, and their current age, height and weight to confirm they fall within the eligibility range to apply on a non-medical basis.

This latest Strong Foundation enhancement follows from other recent efforts at Foresters to insure more Americans living with type 2 diabetes. Foresters first began to offer relaxed underwriting guidelines for its non-medical life insurance product portfolio in November 2019 including for Americans living with type 2 diabetes. A year later (November 2020) Foresters entered an arrangement with Roche Diabetes Care for discounts to members on diabetes monitoring and management products.

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday North American families, Foresters offers its members a suite of unique member benefits, redefining the conventional life insurance model. Foresters member benefits(5) include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, Wills and other legal documents, Lifelong Learning, MemberDeals, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is quietly redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the U.S., Canada and UK by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits, redefining the conventional life insurance model and bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters recently merged with Canada Protection Plan to become a leading life insurance distributor in Canada. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 20 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best(6).

For information purposes only.

™Foresters Financial, Foresters, and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

Canada Protection Plan is a trademark of Canada Protection Plan Inc.

(1) Foresters products and their riders may not be available or approved in all states and are subject to underwriting approval, limitations, contract terms and conditions, and state variations. Refer to the applicable Foresters Life Product Guide and the insurance contract for your state for these terms and conditions. Underwritten by The Independent Order of Foresters. (2) Living with Type 2 diabetes and A1C levels of 10.9 and lower. (3) e-App is available through the iPipeline iGO e-App platform using Microsoft Edge (desktop/laptop) or Safari (Apple iPad only) for Foresters non-medical and medical products (excluding Foresters PlanRight). Touch to Sign is available on Apple iPad only. POS decision for non-medical products will be unavailable Monday to Saturday from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. and from Saturday 10:00 p.m. to Sunday 10:00 a.m. (ET). Some e-App features are not available in NY (refer to https://myezbiz.foresters.com/en/e-app for more details). (4) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2020. (5) Description of member benefits that you may receive assumes you are a Foresters member. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available. (6) The A.M. Best ratings assigned on August 5, 2020 reflect overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF). An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. In assigning the ratings for IOF, A.M. Best stated that the rating outlook is "stable", which means it is unlikely to change in the near future. See ambest.com for our latest ratings.

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters

Related Links

https://www.foresters.com/en-ca

