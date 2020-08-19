Foresters Financial's LawAssure Technology Platform for Wills and other Docs is Popular New Benefit

Over two thousand registered users and nearly four thousand documents created

Toronto, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the 146-year-old fraternal life insurer, announced it now offers its members LawAssure1, a self-serve document technology platform that helps them prepare customized Wills, Powers of Attorney and healthcare directives.

LawAssure is offered as one of several complimentary benefits to Foresters members2. The platform is operated by Epoq – one of the world's largest providers of online document automation services.

Foresters launched LawAssure at the end of Q1, 2020 and has seen quick adoption, with well over two thousand registered users and nearly four thousand documents created, Wills being the most popular. Of these users, over 70% were members accessing their benefits for the first time – displaying LawAssure's appeal, and raising awareness amongst members of the broader Foresters benefit offering.

"As the fraternal life insurer with a larger purpose, we strive to offer our members benefits that contribute to their overall wellbeing," said Nicole Gourley, Global Chief Membership Officer at Foresters. "Having life insurance is a big step toward being prepared for life events – but it's only part of the equation. Having a Will and other legal documents help ensure that our members' long-term plans are in place to protect themselves and their families for the future."

LawAssure is a knowledge-based system that uses answers gathered from an in-depth online questionnaire and pre-programmed logic, specific to the user's US state or Canadian province of residence, to instantly customize and populate Wills, Powers of Attorney and healthcare directives. Members get access to a secure online mobile-enabled account where they can save, print and share their documents with a family member, a notary or a trusted advisor.

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

LawAssure is part of Foresters Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose strategy to provide insurance offerings that align with Foresters fraternal purpose of enriching the wellbeing of hard-working families and their communities. Foresters members receive a full suite of unique benefits, including opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community building grants, financial counseling and more.

LawAssure is available to members across North America and the UK.

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 20 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best3. For more information please visit foresters.com

For information purposes only.

™Foresters Financial, Foresters, and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

________________________________

1 LawAssure is provided by Epoq, Inc. Epoq is an independent service provider and is not affiliated with Foresters. LawAssure is not a legal service or legal advice and is not a substitute for legal advice or services of a licensed attorney. Foresters Financial, their employees and life insurance representatives, do not provide, on Foresters behalf, legal, estate or tax advice. Not available in Quebec and the Canadian territories. Some features not available in Louisiana.

2 Description of member benefits that you may receive assumes you are a Foresters member. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice.

3 The A.M. Best ratings assigned on August 5, 2020 reflect overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF). An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. In assigning the ratings for IOF, A.M. Best stated that the rating outlook is "stable", which means it is unlikely to change in the near future. See ambest.com for our latest ratings.

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters

