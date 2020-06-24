Foresters Financial's Tradition of Community Support Continues

- 2019 contributions total $11 million; 94,000 volunteers mobilized

- COVID-19: Caring Through Crisis

TORONTO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters) announced today that in 2019 it contributed more than USD$11 million ($11.3 million) to support communities across Canada, the UK, and the US.

The 148-year old fraternal life insurer is focused on enriching the well-being of families and communities. Through 2019, nearly 94,000 Foresters policyholders (members) and their guests participated in activities supporting their local communities, while Foresters employees contributed almost 5,000 hours of volunteer time – equal to a full six months of 24-hour days.

Commitment through COVID-19

The insurer's commitment continues in 2020, with its Caring Through Crisis (CTC) grant program to support members and their communities across Canada, the UK, and the US through COVID-19. CTC grants provide funding for a member to address a COVID-19 need in their communities. This enables them to live the Foresters mission of helping others, while remaining safe and physically apart.

Over 1,700 Caring Through Crisis grants have been funded to a total of nearly $400,000 since the program's launch on April 8. Applications can be submitted through the end of August.

As a fraternal organization, Foresters offers its members unique benefits1 including competitive academic scholarships, orphan benefits, complimentary access to create on-line wills and powers of attorney, and the opportunity for members to give back to their community through Community Involvement Grants.

Foresters Global Chief Membership Officer Nicole Gourley, said, "At Foresters, helping is who we are. We're proud to support our members as they enrich their communities through a variety of initiatives. Last year, our community activities and events exemplified the incredible impact our members, employees, and agents make every day. This year, the social distancing restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 crisis required us to get a little creative, so we developed the Caring Through Crisis program in order to enable our members to make a difference while staying safe. Our tradition of giving back, of supporting local communities, and of helping those who help others, is stronger than ever."

About Foresters Financial

Since 1874, Foresters Financial has been providing socially responsible financial services to individuals and families. Foresters Financial includes The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. Foresters is a purpose-driven organization that exists to enrich family and community well-being and offers insurance products to over three million members and clients in Canada, the US and the U.K. For 19 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best2. For more information please visit foresters.com

For information purposes only.

1Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice.

Foresters Financial, Foresters, and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

2The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 14, 2019 reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.

