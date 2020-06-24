Forestry Sector Sees Surge in Demand for Wood Chips, However Demand for Pulp Has Dropped with School and Office Closures

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the forestry industry - "Forestry Sees Mixed Demand for Wood Products"

The forestry industry is experiencing mixed demand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. There has been a huge increase in demand for wood chips to be processed into pulp for the production of household paper products. Meanwhile there has been a decrease in demand for pulp from manufacturers of commercial paper due to the closures of schools and businesses. Some companies have also seen an increase in demand for lumber used for home improvement projects as a result of the rising interest in DIY.



Due to the slowdown in construction, the industry has seen lower demand for solid wood products. Sawmills are purchasing fewer whole logs to be processed into building materials. This is negatively affecting timber prices which impacts logging companies revenues.



Continued lower demand for logs to be milled into lumber could have an effect on the availability of wood chips and sawdust for paper products manufacturing. However, the industry is beginning to see signs of recovery as construction projects restart and demand for building materials rises.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit Forestry Sees Mixed Demand for Wood Products

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

