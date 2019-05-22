Foretellix and Metamoto Partner to Deliver Measurable Safety of Autonomous Vehicles Using Coverage Driven, Massively Scalable Solution for Testing and Validation

TEL AVIV, Israel and REDWOOD CITY, California, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, an Israel-based start-up with a mission to enable measurable safety of autonomous vehicles (AVs), and Metamoto, a provider of enterprise AV simulation solutions, today announced a partnership to deliver measurable safety of AVs. The solution combines Foretellix's Coverage Driven Methodology for comprehensive scenario variance generation and aggregation of coverage across tests and platforms with Metamoto's highly scalable simulation platform to bring analytics, metrics and confidence to AV testing. The complete design flow will be demonstrated at the Autonomous Vehicle Test & Development Symposium in Stuttgart from May 21 to May 23 at Hall 6, Stand 5070.

The design flow represents a combination of Foretellix's recently announced Foretify coverage driven verification technology, and Metamoto's Simulation as a Service offering, which includes scalable simulation (Director), GUI based scenario creation/vehicle configuration (Designer) and simulation replay/debugging (Analyzer) features.

For further information about Foretellix and Foretify, please watch our video here.

Foretify includes a Measurable Scenario Description Language (M-SDL) used to describe both scenarios and coverage goals at a very high level, soon to be made open to enable a 'measurable safety' ecosystem. It also includes automation to generate combinations of combinations of scenario variants along with monitors to check and track scenario coverage. Foretify also enables the aggregation of coverage data from the execution across all testing platforms (i.e. test vehicles, test tracks, different simulation environments and X-in-the-loop). Finally, analytics and metrics enable developers to know where they are, what to do next and when they are done.

Metamoto's Simulation as a Service offering complements Foretify with its three components: Director, a scalable, parameterized simulator allowing for tests to run across a spectrum of environmental and hardware parameters and unique edge cases; Designer, a first-of-its-kind tool to custom build parameterized scenarios via a visual editor; and Analyzer, a comprehensive analysis tool to assess how a vehicle performed in specific simulations. The Analyzer tool in particular complements the Foretify analytics and coverage metrics and is often referenced as an autonomous systems debugger.

"Foretellix believes that the industry's mandate for measurable safety of autonomous vehicles requires significant collaboration across the ecosystem. It also requires a transition from a focus on Quantity of Miles to Quality of Coverage," said Ziv Binyamini, CEO of Foretellix. "We are happy to be partnering with Metamoto to bring the industry a more complete coverage driven verification solution that not only exercises the massive number of scenarios critical for autonomous vehicle safety, but also extracts the metrics to prove it."

"Automated driving is a software challenge of unrivaled complexity that has reinvented software testing best practices, particularly what it means to provide perpetual coverage at scale. Metamoto's partnership with Foretellix provides our customers with the tools needed to train and test their autonomous system software with a focus on the most important scenarios to ensure automated vehicles will perform safely in the real world," said Chad Partridge, CEO of Metamoto. "We're proud to provide comprehensive, best in class products and services that are available now and bring modern testing and training methodologies to the autonomous vehicle industry."

About Foretellix

Foretellix's mission is to enable 'measurable safety' of autonomous vehicles, enabled by a transition from 'quantity of miles' to 'quality of coverage'.

Foretellix was founded by a team of pioneers in measurable verification and validation, with a highly automated and proven coverage driven approach broadly adopted in the semiconductor industry. They have adapted and tailored their approach for the safety verification and validation of autonomous vehicles.

Foretellix's Foretify Technology includes an open, high level Scenario Description Language (SDL), intelligent and scalable automation, analytics and metrics. This includes the scenario coverage metrics required to make a compelling 'safety case' to consumers, developers, insurance companies and regulators. Visit https://www.foretellix.com.

About Metamoto, Inc.

Metamoto delivers a safe path to automated vehicle (AV) deployment by training, testing, debugging and validating their technologies in simulated environments. The company's Simulation as a Service offering is commercially available now and provides an enterprise, massively scalable simulation solution to world-class OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) and stack, sensor and other AV technology providers looking to advance their autonomous initiatives and improve the performance of their products. Metamoto is headquartered in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Redwood City, CA, and was founded in 2016. To learn more, visit https://www.metamoto.com.

Foretellix Media Contacts :

Israel

Moshe Mendelson

+972-377-5633

moshe@gopositive.co.il

North America

Scott Fosgard

+1-734-272-7440

scott@fosgardpr.com

Europe

Mike Stainton

+44-7739-891040

mike.stainton@pfpr.com

Metamoto Media Contact:

Antenna Group for Metamoto

Chelsea Lauber

+1-646-833-0289

Metamoto@antennagroup.com

SOURCE Foretellix; Metamoto, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.foretellix.com

