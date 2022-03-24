Foretellix and NVIDIA Deliver End-to-End Solution for ADAS/AV Development, Verification, and Validation

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pairing NVIDIA's simulation tools with the Foretellix validation platform creates a best-in-class solution that reduces development costs and helps AV makers get to market faster, and improve the safety of ADAS and AV.

''Foretify is an industry leading tool for validation and verification. NVIDIA DRIVE Sim is a scalable, physically based platform for AV simulation. By combining the two, developers can have access to the most advanced toolchain to accelerate the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles", says Zvi Greenstein, General Manager at NVIDIA.

The traditional approach to automotive testing, involving real-world driving of pre-production test vehicles, is a capital and time-intensive process which does not scale. With the increasing complexity of ADAS and AV systems, it is practically impossible to encounter the rare and dangerous scenarios needed for comprehensive autonomous vehicle validation & verification. However, this is precisely where the combined power of NVIDIA's DRIVE Sim, a virtual simulator, and Foretellix's Foretify verification and validation platform can deliver a scalable and effective solution that can expose bugs, edge cases, and unknowns more efficiently and faster.

The combined solution is based on Foretify's ability to generate and orchestrate a massive number of meaningful tests. The tests are then propelled into DRIVE Sim, where a physically realistic simulation of the test is conducted and challenges the instructions that the ADAS/AV stack provides to meet the situation in the tests. Foretify orchestrates the tests and is able to dynamically control them to ensure that the test is conducted as planned. The results of the tests, including KPIs, are sent back to Foretify for analysis and optimization, allowing development teams to run these tests regressions again until a safe, successful result is achieved.

NVIDIA DRIVE Sim™ provides an end-to-end simulation platform architected from the ground up to run large-scale, physically-based multi-sensor simulation. It's open, scalable, modular, and supports AV development and validation from concept to deployment, improving developer productivity and accelerating time to market.

Foretellix's verification platform Foretify™ uses proven coverage-driven methodologies to conduct the verification of ADAS and AV. Foretify ™ is able to generate the myriad of tests required to cover all the relevant scenarios that automated driving systems may encounter in the real world. Scenarios are defined using ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0, a human-readable scenario description language adopted recently as an industry standard. Foretellix also provides off-the-shelf test and verification packages, called V-Suites for ADAS functions, L3 ALKS regulation, L4 Highway driving, and Mining that help our customers to get their testing program up and running in no time. A unified safety and productivity dashboard based on big data analytics provide a coverage-driven view of the progress of their testing program.

