Foretellix Partners with Jingwei HiRain, to Accelerate the Use of its Automated Driving Systems Verification & Validation Platform in China

Jingwei HiRain's core operating areas are spread across four business sectors: automotive electronics (including intelligent driving and telematics), mobility solutions consulting services, research and development, tool agency and professional training. Through years of technology accumulation, Jingwei HiRain, as a supplier, has offered products to General Motors, Ford, Jaguar-Land Rover, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile, SAIC, Dongfeng, BAIC, GAC, Geely and Jiangling Motors.

"At Jingwei HiRain, we are continuously evolving and developing new solutions to enhance customers' processes and success," said Yingcun Ji, CEO of Jingwei HiRain. "With Foretellix's verification platform Foretify™ we found an innovative and unique technology that perfectly complements our growing portfolio in the automated driving systems verification area."

"We're excited to work with Jingwei HiRain, a highly-respected partner that shares our mission to help the automated driving systems industry achieve safe mass-scale deployment," said Ziv Binyamini, CEO and co-founder of Foretellix. "China is a one of the world's most advanced Automated Driving Systems markets and we look forward to building this strategic collaboration with Jingwei HiRain to make vehicles safer."

Jingwei HiRain will be representing Foretellix in China.

About Jingwei HiRain

Since its founding in 2003, Jingwei HiRain has grown to become an advanced supplier for automotive electronic products (including intelligent driving, IOV, New Energy, AI), project consulting & engineering, development tools and operational services. The company is headquartered in Beijing with branch companies in Shanghai, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Detroit (US) and Munich (Germany); offices in Changchun, Wuhan, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Nanchang and Xian; factories in Tianjin and Nantong. Jingwei HiRain now owns more than 2700 employees, and 54% of them hold either Doctorate or Masters Degrees in engineering or business. Guiding by the principles of delivering exceptional customer value, high quality products and superior customer service, Jingwei HiRain is serving thousands of clients globally. For more information, visit http://www.hirain.com

About Foretellix

Foretellix provides a revolutionary development lifecycle Verification & Validation platform for enabling mass deployment of automated driving systems. Foretellix is using proven approaches from the semiconductor chip industry utilizing hyper-automation, big data analytics, and AI. The platform orchestrates and manages the massive scale of testing required to ensure safety, reduce development costs, and shorten the time to market of Automated Driving Systems deployment.

