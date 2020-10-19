Foretellix Releases the World's First ALKS Regulation Verification Package for Automated Driving Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix today announced its new ALKS verification package, the world's first commercial solution for the newly announced Automatic Lane-Keeping System (ALKS) regulation. The new package includes support of Mobileye Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS) following a successful joint demonstration of ALKS safety regulation and compliance flow. The new verification package will help automakers address the regulatory and certification requirements of ALKS automated driving systems.

Foretellix has recently released its novel ADAS & Highway solution that provides an out-of-the-box, comprehensive verification package from Level 2 driver-assist technologies to Level 4 highway-focused, fully autonomous solutions. With the introduction of the new package, the solution now includes the first-ever commercial implementation of new ALKS regulation by the UNECE, the world's first Level 3 regulation.

In a joint demonstration with Mobileye, the ALKS verification package generated the required regulation scenarios and parameters and provided measurable metrics on the RSS controlled vehicle behavior. The package used Mobileye's RSS model to ensure that the tested vehicle does not initiate dangerous situations and properly responds to dangerous situations initiated by other vehicles. These scenarios were varied over a wide range of parameter values, demonstrating that safety as well as regulatory requirements are met.

"We are excited to show how our Coverage Driven verification approach, combined with Mobileye's RSS, helps bring the industry closer to the goal of measurable safety," said Gil Amid, Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer and Foretellix co-founder.

"Regulators will require proof of a vehicle's ability to avoid reasonably foreseeable and preventable collisions," said Jack Weast, Vice President of AV standards at Mobileye. "The Foretellix Foretify approach using RSS gives OEMs a way to demonstrate compliance with the most advanced automated driving regulation in the world."

About Foretellix

Foretellix is enabling the Digital Transformation of safety-critical automotive verification. Foretellix solutions uniquely scale to meet the challenge of verifying the safety of today's increasingly complex driving systems. Foretellix was founded by a team of pioneers in measurable verification and validation combined with a highly automated and proven Coverage Driven Verification methodology broadly adopted in the semiconductor industry. They have adapted and tailored their approach for the safety verification and validation of ADAS and autonomous vehicles.

