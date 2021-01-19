"Forever Chemicals" Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Texas Community

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Napoli Shkolnik PLLC has filed a class action lawsuit for the contamination of the groundwater relied upon private well owners in Lubbock, Texas. The class action complaint was filed against manufacturers of aqueous firefighting foams ("AFFF") containing perfluorooctanesulfonic acid ("PFOS") and perfluorooctanoic acid ("PFOA") and manufacturers of fluorosurfactants containing PFOS and PFOA. The class action complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, MDL No. 2873, In Re: Aqueous Film-Forming Foams (AFFF) Products Liability Litigation.

Decades of use, storage, and disposal of AFFF at the former Reese Air Force Base caused the widespread PFOA and PFOS contamination of groundwater in the surrounding community, including contaminating private wells serving residents in Lubbock. To date, over 500 private drinking water wells have been sampled for PFAS, and the Air Force has installed 220 whole-house filters. Testing data has revealed elevated levels of PFAS in dozens of private wells exceeding the USEPA health advisory levels for PFOA and/or additional PFAS for which the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ("TCEQ") has published protective concentration levels (PCLs).

The class action complaint alleges that plaintiffs and others similarly situated with private water wells in Lubbock have been exposed to high levels of PFAS and are now at an increased risk of several health effects, including testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis, effects on the liver and the immune system, high cholesterol, changes in thyroid hormone, as well as kidney and other cancers. Studies have also shown an association between increased PFOA blood levels and increased risks for several health effects in children (for example, effects on birth weight, cognitive and behavioral development, immune function, and cholesterol levels). Unfortunately, many of these serious health issues can be long-term, especially in children.

The complaint also states that property values in the area have dropped as a result of the contamination.

