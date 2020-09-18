Forever Stamp Provides Bold Color for the Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: A new Forever stamp, Holiday Delights, will be issued by the U.S. Postal Service. This stamp draws on vintage ornaments and Scandinavian folk art to create unique digital illustrations of four holiday icons.



News of the stamp is being shared with hashtags #HolidayDelightsStamp and #HolidayStamps.



WHO: Michael J. Elston, Secretary of the Board of Governors, United States Postal Service



Wayne Bronner, president and CEO, Bronner's Christmas Wonderland



WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. EDT



WHERE: A virtual dedication ceremony will be posted on the Postal Service's Facebook and Twitter pages. The dedication location is connected with Christmas: Frankenmuth. It is the home of Bronner's, the largest Christmas store in the world, and is a Bavarian-rooted town with lots of holiday-related activities.



Please visit usps.com/Holidays for details of the virtual stamp dedication ceremony.



BACKGROUND: Illustrator Kirsten Ulve used a traditional palette of red, green and white, and channeled her love of Christmas, vintage ornaments and Scandinavian folk art to create unique digital illustrations of four holiday icons: a prancing reindeer with antlers; an ornament tied with a bow and ready to hang; a tree topped with a star; and a stocking holding a teddy bear and a sprig of holly. "Forever" and "USA" appear along the stamp's edge. Art director Antonio Alcalá was the stamp designer.

Pre-orders for Holiday Delights can be placed online at usps.com and by phone at 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724).

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Kim Frum

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Related Links

http://www.usps.com

