Forever Summer Swim is Changing the Way Women Shop for Swimsuits!

"We want women to feel empowered and excited when shopping for swimwear, so we made it our goal to carry the most dynamic brands for women of all curves, colors and attitudes. We believe what makes us unique is also what makes us most beautiful, and we want women to see their own unique beauty when shopping on our site. There are very few swimwear companies that aren't afraid to showcase culturally diverse and curvy women, and Forever Summer is here to change that," says founder and CEO Aja Smith.

Forever Summer Swim is committed to inclusive sizing without compromising style, and to a seamless customer experience: from by-body-type shopping, to private at-home trying on, to free and easy returns.

Forever Summer Swim stands out from the competition by offering Vacation Collections - curated boxes of swimwear, and soon offering clothing and accessories designed for specific shoppers and their bodies. Each collection contains up to three pieces selected to be worn together or remixed with others.

Launch partners include noted swimwear brands like Cenote Swimwear, Revel Rey, Keva J Swimwear and Bound by Bondeye, and will expand to include collaborations and original designs from founder Aja Smith.

