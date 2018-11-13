ForeverGreen Provides Financial Guidance for 2019 with a Focus on Increased Margins and Profitability

LINDON, Utah, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ForeverGreen™ Worldwide Corporation (OTCQB: FVRG), a global direct marketing company and provider of health and wellness products, announces anticipated revenue increases are to more than double in the calendar year, 2019. The recent decrease in expenses for fulfillment, packaging, and shipping will allow increased margins and profits.

The unique Xpress model allows product to be shipped in over 100 countries, on every continent. This envelope model enables international shipping to be cost effective and less complicated. Distributors are receiving product in days and the company is able to reduce time and money to ship product. The Xpress model is a beneficial operation, providing competitive advantages and increased revenue growth for the company.

"During the recent restructuring of the platform, we anticipated a short-term drop in sales. However, that phase has been completed and acted as a vehicle for increasing revenue growth," said Principal Executive Officer, Joe Jensen. "Reducing operating costs and increased volume from major distributors puts the company in a position to gain profitability at a lower level of sales," continued Joe Jensen.

About ForeverGreen™ Worldwide Corporation

Empowering a health-conscious community to focus on mindful self-care, ForeverGreen's products, opportunities and ideals reach around the globe to thousands of individuals in over 100 countries. ForeverGreen combines technology, science and ancient resources into products that can be shipped anywhere using a revolutionary envelope model. Despite this successful development, our most important product will always be people; community involvement and good character are the seeds of complete health. ForeverGreen is a publicly traded company based in Lindon, Utah. For more information, visit forevergreen.org. Welcome Home!

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

