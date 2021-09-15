ForeverLawn Announces New GolfGreens Brand Leader

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf provider, announced the appointment of Donna Kent, formerly the company's marketing director, to head up their golf division. Kent was part of the original team that created the ForeverLawn brand and launched the company in 2004, and has spent the past 16 years leading the marketing efforts for the growing company. Throughout Kent's tenure as Marketing Director, ForeverLawn has become well-known in the synthetic turf industry and beyond for innovation, integrity, and quality, and is viewed as a respected leader in the industry with over 70 dealers throughout North America.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the golf division at ForeverLawn. The opportunity for ForeverLawn in the booming golf market is tremendous, and I'm excited for this new challenge," said Kent. "Our customers consistently praise the high quality and performance of our golf turf products, and our dealers receive the most stringent professional training in the industry. We are poised for growth in this market, and I, for one, can't wait to be a part of it."

Kent has held several leadership roles in the synthetic turf industry, including four years as a board member at the Synthetic Turf Council from 2016 to 2020, serving as Vice Chair in her final term. She was a recent speaker at the Grass Yarn & Tufters Virtual Summit held in Barcelona, Spain, on the topic of synthetic turf dealer branding and management.

ForeverLawn dealers provide premium synthetic turf products and services in several vertical markets, including landscape, sports, playgrounds, pets, and golf. Their comprehensive training exceeds industry standards, and they have access to a large assortment of premium products engineered for specific residential and commercial applications. ForeverLawn currently has exceptional business opportunities available in key territories for entrepreneurs who want to join a leading company in a growing industry.

Synthetic turf is in demand in the golf market due to its high degree of durability, natural play capabilities, beauty, and longevity. As a premium provider of synthetic turf, ForeverLawn is well-positioned to become a leader in this segment. "We believe that each application deserves products that have been specifically engineered for unique purposes," said Dale Karmie, owner of ForeverLawn. "ForeverLawn offers GolfGreens products that are manufactured with the highest quality materials right here in the USA. We are proud to have Donna leading the charge in the golf market, and we expect big things."

The company is seeing a growing trend at resorts utilizing synthetic turf to create premium golf amenities for their guests, as well as commercial golf facilities focusing on smaller, faster alternatives to a full 18-hole round. ForeverLawn recently installed 35,000 square feet of its GolfGreens turf at the Baha Mar resort, which opened a synthetic 18-hole professional putting course at their Bahamas resort called the Mini Blue. The course provides an enjoyable, upscale golf amenity for resort guests that can withstand heavy use while also saving on costly, time-consuming maintenance.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn offers exceptional business opportunities nationwide for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit wishing to join a growing industry. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

