ForeverLawn Dealers in Ohio Join Forces to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports in Xfinity Series Race

LOUISVILLE, Ohio, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn, the leading synthetic turf provider, announces that their four Ohio dealers are joining forces to sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and team JD Motorsports with Gary Keller at this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. ForeverLawn Penn-Ohio, ForeverLawn Northern Ohio, ForeverLawn Ohio, and ForeverLawn NEO are the four primary sponsors of the #0 Camaro, affectionately dubbed the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, which features the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, NASCAR Xfinity driver of the No. 0 Camaro on team JD Motorsports, is excited to drive for ForeverLawn in the Mid-Ohio race on Saturday, June 5.

Joining ForeverLawn on the car will be four local businesses: Hartville Hardware, the largest independent hardware store in America, Enviroscapes, a premium landscaping firm, Major League Tire, provider of the highest quality auto service, and Mi Casa, the favorite Mexican restaurant of the ForeverLawn team. ForeverLawn is excited that these local companies will be part of the ForeverLawn NASCAR sponsorship team. ForeverLawn signed a 15-race deal with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series, and the June 5 Ohio race is the next race in the agreement. The race will be broadcast live on FS1 at 1:00pm EDT.

"It's super exciting to see the NASCAR Xfinity Series coming to Ohio," said Bryan Smith, General Manager of ForeverLawn NEO. "Being a sponsor of Jeffrey Earnhardt is an awesome opportunity. Getting our brand out in front of racing fans, and being associated with Jeffrey is such an honor for our business."

Harvest Christian Fellowship church will also continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. Josh Morris, Director of Marketing at Harvest Christian Fellowship said, "We have been so excited over the exposure we have seen these past few weeks, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue offering the message of hope via this unique partnership with ForeverLawn, Jeffrey Earnhardt, JD Motorsports and NASCAR."

Jeffrey Earnhardt and the team at ForeverLawn have become close friends since they first met last season. "It's been a great partnership. The Karmie family at ForeverLawn are incredible people," said Earnhardt. "The whole ForeverLawn team just made us feel like family. It's a pretty sharp looking race car on the track too. It's gotten quite the few compliments throughout the season. Hopefully we can kick some butt on the track!"

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn at 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

