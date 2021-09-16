ForeverLawn, LifeGR, and PetSuites Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt in NASCAR Xfinity Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the race coming up this Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway, we are excited to announce that ForeverLawn® has teamed up with LifeGR and PetSuites to proudly sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity race series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team.

We are excited to announce that ForeverLawn® has teamed up with LifeGR and PetSuites to proudly sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity race series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team. Driven by Earnhardt, the car has become known as the #BlackandGreenGrassMachine by racing fans, which features the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme. The race will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network and Motor Racing Network at 7:30pm Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, September 17.

ForeverLawn would like to call special attention to their partner, LifeGR, whose CEO Jesse Johnson-Brower, recently completed a 454-mile memorial walk from the World Trade Center National Memorial in New York to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., to the Pentagon National Memorial in Washington to pay tribute to the heroes on 9/11. "We are so blessed to live in this great country and owe such a debt to the brave men and women who have served us, along with all the first responders. That is why we are honored to partner with and promote LifeGR," said Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn. LifeGR is a national leader in Post Traumatic Stress Growth and Reconstruction® (PTSGR), Adrenaline Therapy®, and SheWillStay®, working tirelessly to put an end to suicide among our military, veterans, and first responders. Learn more at LifeGR.org.

"This race will also feature a new sponsor/partner for ForeverLawn – PetSuites," said Karmie. "PetSuites is a trusted pet boarding facility with locations across the country and offers a premium experience for both cats and dogs. We are excited to partner with them on this race."

Harvest Christian Fellowship church will also continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope.

For more information about ForeverLawn and its products, call 866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn offers exceptional business opportunities nationwide for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit wishing to join a growing industry. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

