ForeverLawn North Central Georgia Sponsors Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports

ATLANTA, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the race coming up this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, we are excited to announce that ForeverLawn North Central Georgia is a proud sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team.

"We are thrilled to support Jeffrey Earnhardt in the race on Saturday," said Debbie Thompson, owner of ForeverLawn North Central Georgia. "He has been such a strong partner for us, and his fans have been incredibly supportive. We appreciate the opportunity to serve the racing community with our premium synthetic turf solutions."

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the number 0 Camaro sponsored by ForeverLawn North Central Georgia this weekend, March 20, at the Atlanta Speedway. The ForeverLawn North Central Georgia number 0 #BlackandGreenGrassMachine hits the track at the Atlanta Speedway this weekend, March 20, driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt.

ForeverLawn signed a 15-race deal with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series, and the March 20 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is the next race in the agreement. Earnhardt will be driving the number 0 Camaro sporting the ForeverLawn paint scheme dubbed by fans as the "#BlackandGreenGrassMachine".

"Thank you to ForeverLawn North Central Georgia for your valuable sponsorship and support for our team at the Atlanta race," said Tony Priscaro of JD Motorsports. "We appreciate the partnership immensely, and looking forward to a strong finish on Saturday."

For more information about ForeverLawn products call ForeverLawn North Central Georgia at 706.485.5899, or visit ncga.foreverlawn.com.

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn provides premium grass products for specific uses, including DuPont™ ForeverLawn® Select Synthetic Grass, Fusion™, SportsGrass®, Playground Grass™, GolfGreens®, and more. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits.®

