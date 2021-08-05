ForeverLawn Teams Up with LifeGR to Support 9/11 Memorial Walk

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeverLawn® has teamed up with LifeGR® to support CEO, Jesse Johnson-Brower, on his nearly 500-mile memorial walk from the World Trade Center National Memorial in New York, to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., to the Pentagon National Memorial in Washington. The walk will span 30 days, commencing on August 13, and ending on September 11.

ForeverLawn will unveil a special 9/11 tribute design on their popular Number 0 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jeffrey Earnhardt in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway on September 11. Visit LifeGR.org for more information on how you can help support Jesse Johnson-Brower on his nearly 500-mile memorial walk commencing on August 13 and ending on September 11.

"We're excited to sponsor Jesse on this memorial walk," said Dale Karmie, co-owner of ForeverLawn. "We are so blessed to live in this great country and owe such a debt to the brave men and women that have served us, along with all the first responders. That is why we are honored to both support and promote LifeGR on this walk."

Additionally, ForeverLawn will unveil a special 9/11 tribute design featuring LifeGR on their popular Number 0 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway on September 11. This will be part of the multi-race deal between ForeverLawn, NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt, and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series. "We have the best fans and sponsors in the sport," said Earnhardt. "I am honored to drive for LifeGR and ForeverLawn at the race on September 11."

Prior to co-founding LifeGR, Jesse Johnson-Brower served as a non-commissioned officer in the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment and Escort to President George W. Bush. He also served on the first unit deployed to the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. "We are truly humbled to lock arms with ForeverLawn as we serve our American heroes," said Johnson-Brower. "Any donations made to LifeGR will directly impact these American heroes in need through life-saving trauma therapy, adrenaline therapy, and relational coaching."

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn offers exceptional business opportunities nationwide for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit wishing to join a growing industry. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

LifeGR is a national leader in Post Traumatic Stress Growth and Reconstruction® (PTSGR) therapy, Adrenaline Therapy®, and SheWillStay®, working tirelessly to put an end to suicide among our military, veterans, and first responders.

