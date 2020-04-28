Forge Nano Inc., Launches FREE global, digital conference on surface engineering via Particle Atomic Layer Deposition: the [PALD] SUMMIT

The [PALD] SUMMIT will be a free to attend, digital event based around advancements in materials science and engineering. Attendees can register for the event at www.paldsummit.com . The live event will feature a series of presentations and keynote sessions with Q&A. Attendees will be able to interact with leaders, innovators, and pioneers in surface engineering. Additionally, the event will include Digital Poster Sessions with downloadable content, and a Digital Trade Show Floor, where attendees can interact with various companies.

"Our goal is to showcase what can be done with Particle Atomic Layer Deposition, and to bring organizations together in order to develop the next wave of technology, literally manufactured at the ATOMIC level. We believe that by working together, we can propel the future of surface technology into the next century."

Dr. Paul Lichty, CEO - Forge Nano

The applications for ALD and PALD are nearly endless. By creating and sponsoring this event, Forge Nano hopes to bring the global community together to solve technological issues that will enable to products of tomorrow.

A limited number of Sponsorship and Tradeshow booth opportunities remain available.

About Forge Nano: Based in Louisville, Colo., Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and PALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

