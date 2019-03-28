ForgePoint Capital Promotes Will Lin to Partner

"Will's promotion to partner is a reflection of his multiple contributions to ForgePoint," said Alberto Yépez , Co-Founder and Managing Director at the firm. "Over the past seven years, I have enjoyed working closely with Will and I am very pleased to have been a part of his growth from Associate to Partner. Today he is a key member of our team and a crucial partner to entrepreneurs, practitioners, researchers and advisors."

"Will embodies the core principles of ForgePoint Capital," said Don Dixon , Co-Founder & Managing Director at the firm. "He has respect for the entrepreneur and has deep knowledge of the company-building process. He has developed the domain expertise in cybersecurity that allows him to understand the CISO's problems and select the best technologies and early-stage companies to solve them."

ForgePoint Capital was founded in 2015 when Alberto Yépez, Don Dixon and Will Lin spun out of Trident Capital to form a cybersecurity-focused, early-stage venture capital firm. Since founding, Will has been involved in all elements of the venture business: sourcing investments, engaging with portfolio companies, growing the investment team and jumpstarting fundraising. Entrepreneurs and security leaders work with him because of his empathy for the hardest security problems, his tangible curiosity and his drive to help others succeed.

"A well-deserved promotion. Will's understanding of the domain, the needs of the enterprise, and the overall ecosystem will be invaluable in putting capital to good use to tackle the hard problems that we have in cybersecurity," said Sounil Yu , Chief Security Scientist; FAIR Institute Board Member & OpenC2 Committee Co-Chair.

"Will is one of the rare professionals who truly lives up to the title 'Trusted Advisor'. His judgement is beyond mere intuition - it's the result of an intentional pursuit of learning and creating credible, lasting value," said Anne Marie Zettlemoyer , Visiting Fellow, National Security Institute. "Will takes to heart the stewardship of trust that his investors and companies have placed in him and I am excited to see how his voice and commitment to integrity helps to deliver solutions that shape the industry for years to come."

"I'm incredibly proud to be part of ForgePoint's growth. The firm's focus, scale, network and diversity of skills is amazing." Will said. "I could not imagine a more well-equipped team to serve our entrepreneurs, customers, co-investors and advisors."

Lin currently serves as board member of Bishop Fox and LoginRadius ; he also serves as board observer of 4iQ , Attivo Networks , Bayshore Networks and Uptycs .

"Funding for us wasn't a necessity, it was an opportunity – so we were very particular about who we were willing to work with," said Vincent Liu , Co-Founder & CEO with Bishop Fox . "We chose ForgePoint Capital and Will because we wanted a partner that took the time to understand our business, encouraged our one-of-a-kind culture, and shared our vision and plans for the future."

Rakesh Soni , Co-Founder & CEO at LoginRadius agrees, "LoginRadius is a fast-growing startup based in Vancouver, Canada. For Will, location isn't a constraint. Will has been closely involved and a champion for us since we first met. He has a clear view of the company's future and has inspired others to help. We're delighted he is on our board."

"In the years that I've known Will, I've seen his tremendous growth to one of the most relevant investors in security. Will brings great value to Uptycs. He's deeply connected, always curious and driven to help -- all of the elements that you look for in an investor," said Ganesh Pai , Founder & CEO, Uptycs , "We are extremely fortunate to have him as part of our team and I wish him the very best in his well-deserved promotion."

About ForgePoint Capital

ForgePoint Capital is a $300 million fund that invests exclusively in cybersecurity companies. The firm brings deep industry expertise and a strong network of relationships. ForgePoint's 55-person Cybersecurity Advisory Council includes industry CEOs, security entrepreneurs, senior information security executives, and former government security leaders. Portfolio companies include 4iQ, Anitian, Appthority (acquired by Symantec), Attivo, Bayshore Networks, BehavioSec, Bishop Fox, CyberCube, ID Experts, IronNet Cybersecurity, LoginRadius, Prevoty (acquired by Imperva), ReversingLabs, Trusted Key, and Uptycs. ForgePoint's principals have been investing in cybersecurity since 1998 and have made 40 cybersecurity investments, with 24 exits to date.

