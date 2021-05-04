Forian Inc. to Announce 2021 First Quarter Results on May 17, 2021

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forian Inc. (Nasdaq:FORA), a provider of software and technology-enabled services for the healthcare and cannabis industries, will announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Monday, May 17, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on May 17, 2021 to discuss the results. Registration for the webcast and conference call will be available on May 11, 2021 at www.forian.com/investors. The earnings release along with a replay of the call promptly following its conclusion will be available at the same site.

Forian provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.

