Forisk Acquires the North American Wood Fiber Review, the Leading Price Reporting Service for Pulpwood and Biomass in North America, from Wood Resources International

BOTHELL, Washington, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forisk Consulting, a leader in North American forest industry and timber market research, has acquired the North American Wood Fiber Review from Wood Resources International of Bothell, Washington. The Review, which tracks wood fiber markets in all major regions of the United States and Canada, will be published by Forisk as the Forisk Wood Fiber Review beginning in Q1 2020.

Dr. Brooks Mendell, President and CEO of Forisk, says, "Adding the Review and 35 years of price data to our research portfolio strengthens our ability to serve the forest industry in the U.S. and Canada, as well as international firms with North American assets. Also, current subscribers can remain confident in the trusted price reporting, as we are thrilled to announce that Tim Gammell, the current Executive Editor of the Wood Fiber Review, will join our team."

Mr. Håkan Ekström, President and CEO of Wood Resources International, adds, "This transition builds on our long-standing working relationship with Forisk, and provides further opportunities to cooperate on forest industry research and analysis in North America and globally. We are excited with this match and look forward to our continued work together."

The Wood Fiber Review is the only publication that covers both the pulpwood and biomass markets in North America. The market report includes prices and market commentary for a dozen regions. It is an essential source for anyone that needs to track pulpwood, wood chips, and biomass prices in the largest and most dynamic wood fiber market in the world.

Contact: Brooks Mendell, bmendell@forisk.com

About Forisk Consulting: Forisk delivers forecasts and analysis of forest industry markets and timberland investments. Firms participate in Forisk's research program by subscribing to the Forisk Research Quarterly (FRQ) or Wood Fiber Review, supporting benchmarking studies related to forest operations and mill capacities, and attending educational workshops and the annual Wood Flows & Cash Flows conference. www.forisk.com

About Wood Resources International: WRI is an international forest industry consulting firm that has completed consulting assignments in over 35 countries since 1988. In addition, WRI publishes the market report Wood Resource Quarterly (WRQ), which has published quarterly sawlog, pulpwood and wood chip prices, market information and forest products trade, for all major regions in the world for over 30 years. www.woodprices.com

