Forkardt Introduces Updated FNC+ Quick Jaw Change 3-Jaw Power Chuck

"We redesigned our proven clamping system of the FNC and adapted it to today's modern requirements on the machine market," said Chris Brown, Senior Sales Engineer at Forkardt. "With these revisions, we believe the FNC+ is now the leading design in the market, for quick jaw change chucks."

New features and capabilities include:

A revised base jaw profile allows the chuck to accept base jaws from competitive brands. This allows users to continue to utilize the current inventory of base jaws, irrespective of brand. In addition, the through-hole has been enlarged to meet the needs of today's machine tool builders and dealers.



allows the chuck to accept base jaws from competitive brands. This allows users to continue to utilize the current inventory of base jaws, irrespective of brand. In addition, the through-hole has been enlarged to meet the needs of today's machine tool builders and dealers. More compact design - FNC+'s reduced chuck body weight results in having less mass on the spindle and allows machine manufacturers to permit/machine a higher workpiece weight and attain higher RPM's than ever before. The low overall height allows customers to machine longer parts and increases the usable work envelope of the machine.



- FNC+'s reduced chuck body weight results in having less mass on the spindle and allows machine manufacturers to permit/machine a higher workpiece weight and attain higher RPM's than ever before. The low overall height allows customers to machine longer parts and increases the usable work envelope of the machine. With the newly designed and installed piston safety device , FNC+ can be easily and safely mounted on vertical spindles and the clamping chuck jaws can now only be unlocked, adjusted and changed with the original actuating key.



, FNC+ can be easily and safely mounted on vertical spindles and the clamping chuck jaws can now only be unlocked, adjusted and changed with the original actuating key. Standard with angled or straight tooth base jaw. The straight tooth model will accept competitive brands, base jaw.



The chuck now mounts with 6 instead of 3 bolts to the spindle offering a higher rigidity of the chuck body.

The 3FNC+ is available as straight or angled serration version in sizes 185 - 630.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.forkardt.com/product/chucks/fnc-quick-change-power-chuck/

About Hardinge Inc.

Hardinge, Inc. is the trusted global provider of high precision, computer-controlled machine tool solutions for critical, hard-to-machine metal parts and advanced workholding accessories. With over 125 years of experience, Hardinge offers the largest variety of metal-cutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts, standard and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories. Hardinge's solutions can be found in a broad base of industries including aerospace, agricultural, automotive, construction, consumer products, defense, energy, medical, technology, and transportation. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in over 65 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Hardinge, please visit us at www.hardinge.com.

SOURCE Forkardt Inc.

Related Links

https://www.forkardt.com

