Forklift Battery Market Recorded a 3.64% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Driven by Increasing Demand for Electric Forklift Applications - Technavio

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our forklift battery market report covers the following areas:

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

The forklift battery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC are some of the major market participants.

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - The company offers forklift batteries that are designed for safety and availability for industrial traction and stationary battery storage applications, under the brand name of INTILION.

The company offers forklift batteries that are designed for safety and availability for industrial traction and stationary battery storage applications, under the brand name of INTILION. To know about all the major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The increasing demand for electric forklift applications, growth of the global e-commerce market, and growth of the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities.

The increasing demand for electric forklift applications, growth of the global e-commerce market, and growth of the construction industry will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges - The replacement of electric forklifts with fuel cell forklifts, lead pollution and stringent laws, high initial investment, and maintenance cost of material handling equipment will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The replacement of electric forklifts with fuel cell forklifts, lead pollution and stringent laws, high initial investment, and maintenance cost of material handling equipment will challenge the growth of the market participants. For detailed information on the market dynamics - Request a FREE Sample!

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Lead-acid Battery



Li-ion Battery

Revenue Generating Segment - The forklift battery market share growth in the lead acid battery segment will be significant for revenue generation. The global forklift lead-acid battery market will grow moderately during the forecast period due to the increasing sales of forklifts because of the growing number of warehouses. The lead-acid segment includes VRLA and FLA batteries.

The forklift battery market share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. The global forklift lead-acid battery market will grow moderately during the forecast period due to the increasing sales of forklifts because of the growing number of warehouses. The lead-acid segment includes VRLA and FLA batteries. Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Regional Highlights - 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the forklift battery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing demand for electric forklift applications will facilitate the forklift battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Forklift Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist forklift battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the forklift battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the forklift battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forklift battery market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Forklift Battery Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Forklift Battery Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The cylindrical lithium-ion battery market share is expected to increase to USD 11.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%.

share is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%. The lead acid battery market in the US share is expected to increase to USD 939.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.82%.

Forklift Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " Utilities Market " Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Lead-acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Li-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

Exhibit 43: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 44: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 46: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Exhibit 47: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 50: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Camel Group Co. Ltd.

10.6 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 55: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 58: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 EnerSys

Exhibit 60: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 61: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 62: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 63: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: EnerSys - Segment focus

10.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Flux Power Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 70: Flux Power Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Flux Power Holdings Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Flux Power Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Flux Power Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 GS Yuasa Corp.

Exhibit 74: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Trojan Battery Co. LLC

Exhibit 84: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 85: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio