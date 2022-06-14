Forklift Battery Market Size to Grow by USD 2.28 Billion | Increasing Demand for Electric Forklift Applications to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The increasing demand for electric forklift applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global forklift battery market. Electric forklifts can minimize the reliance on gasoline, which is a major cost component of logistics operations, in addition to the environmental benefits, for example, the cost of propelling an electric forklift is half that of a forklift powered by an internal combustion engine. Lead-acid battery prices do not fluctuate dramatically over short periods of time. This results in keeping the budget and replacement cost of lead-acid batteries consistent and predictable.

is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global forklift battery market. Electric forklifts can minimize the reliance on gasoline, which is a major cost component of logistics operations, in addition to the environmental benefits, for example, the cost of propelling an electric forklift is half that of a forklift powered by an internal combustion engine. Lead-acid battery prices do not fluctuate dramatically over short periods of time. This results in keeping the budget and replacement cost of lead-acid batteries consistent and predictable. Market Challenges: The replacement of electric forklifts with fuel cell forklifts is a major challenge for the global forklift battery market growth. Lead-acid batteries, for example, take a long time to recharge, contain less energy with each charge, and must be changed every two to three years. As a result, forklifts use fuel cell systems.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The forklift battery market report is segmented by Type (lead-acid battery and Li-ion battery) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The lead acid battery segment accounted for the largest forklift battery market share during the forecast period. The global forklift lead-acid battery market will grow moderately during the forecast period due to the increasing sales of forklifts because of the growing number of warehouses. The lead-acid segment includes VRLA and FLA batteries.

during the forecast period. The global forklift lead-acid battery market will grow moderately during the forecast period due to the increasing sales of forklifts because of the growing number of warehouses. The lead-acid segment includes VRLA and FLA batteries. APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key revenue-generating economies for forklift battery market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing demand for electric forklift applications will facilitate the forklift battery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH



Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.



Camel Group Co. Ltd.



East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.



EnerSys



Exide Industries Ltd.



Flux Power Holdings Inc.



GS Yuasa Corp.



Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.



Trojan Battery Co. LLC

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Stationary Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Battery Monitoring Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Forklift Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.19% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Flux Power Holdings Inc., GS Yuasa Corp., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and Trojan Battery Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Lead-acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Li-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Li-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

Exhibit 43: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 44: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 46: Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Exhibit 47: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 50: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Camel Group Co. Ltd.

10.6 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 55: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 58: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 EnerSys

Exhibit 60: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 61: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 62: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 63: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: EnerSys - Segment focus

10.8 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Exide Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Exide Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Flux Power Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 70: Flux Power Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Flux Power Holdings Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Flux Power Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Flux Power Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 GS Yuasa Corp.

Exhibit 74: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Trojan Battery Co. LLC

Exhibit 84: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 85: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio