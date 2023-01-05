FORLOH Introduces Groundbreaking American Made Down Expedition Series

Built for Most Inhospitable Corners of the Earth: Fully Seam-Sealed 3L Waterproof Outerwear Insulated with First Ever 800+ Fill USA Down

WHITEFISH, Mont., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FORLOH (https://forloh.com), the 100 percent made-in-America technical outdoor brand, today introduces the Expedition Series, a collection of 3-layer, fully seam-sealed and waterproof garments with the first-ever 800+ fill USA down, setting a new standard for extreme weather technical apparel. FORLOH introduces the Expedition Series with a Men's Jacket and Women's Parka.

The new Expedition jacket and parka will retail at $1195 and are available in Men's and Women's sizing at https://forloh.com and in FORLOH's Whitefish, Mont. and Austin, Tex. retail locations Colorways include Fiery Red/Magnet interior; Snowfall/Snowfall interior; Magnet/Snowfall interior; Black/Black interior.

Built for extreme cold and the most inhabitable corners of the Earth, the Expedition series was first conceived during a visit to Greenland where FORLOH supports weather stations conducting critical climate science . The extreme weather, including rapidly changing levels of precipitation and intense cold, led the FORLOH team on a mission to design the ultimate waterproof down apparel.

"Our goal was to meet the need for our Greenland climate science missions, and we've gone above and beyond with the Expedition series, creating the highest warmth-to-weight ratio of any USA down on the market today," said FORLOH founder and CEO, Andy Techmanski. "True to the FORLOH philosophy of no concessions, the Expedition features a world-first in the 800+ fill power USA pure white down. This didn't exist, so we challenged the Downlite Outdoor team and they delivered, creating a new process to make it happen. The Expedition is extreme enough for Everest, but comfortable enough for a winter stroll in Chicago."

Every aspect of the Expedition series is crafted to maximize warmth, comfort, and temperature regulation. The lining is engineered with each baffle strategically weighted based on location and corresponding warmth needs of the organs in our body. The collection also features the first-of-its-kind responsibly harvested 800+ fill 90/10 power USA down, a major breakthrough in down technology developed in partnership between FORLOH and Downlite Outdoor. The 3-layer shell is fully seam-sealed, waterproof, breathable and lightweight, and built to maximize durability.

The Expedition Series is 100% made and sourced in the USA and comes with a lifetime warranty and satisfaction guarantee.

The new Expedition jacket and parka will retail at $1195 and are available at https://forloh.com and in FORLOH's Whitefish, Mont. and Austin, Tex. retail locations. Colorways include Fiery Red/Magnet interior; Snowfall/Snowfall interior; Magnet/Snowfall interior; Black/Black interior.

About FORLOH

FORLOH is a technical outdoor brand, launched in 2020, with gear and clothing that is 100% made in the USA. Based in Whitefish Montana, FORLOH uses a "no-concessions" approach to product development and design, so outdoor enthusiasts can forge deeper connections with the outdoors through its range of award-winning products. FORLOH apparel features leading-edge innovations from other industries, including NASA and the automotive industry, creating unique and exclusive performance benefits. All products come with a lifetime warranty and are distributed through two physical locations, one in Whitefish, MT, and the other in Austin, TX, and its website, at FORLOH.com.

Media Contact:

Jacob Hauge

9717275546

[email protected]

SOURCE FORLOH