Formadrain, Developer of No-Dig Sewer Technology, Concludes Four-State Tour, Announces Event Dates

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Stevenson, Business Development Manager for Formadrain, Inc., is pleased to announce the conclusion of a very successful tour that encompassed four states including the cities of Boston, Hartford, Newark and greater New York City.

"We ran the tour August 27 to 31," says Stevenson, "and we discovered that there is a lot of interest in the FORMADRAIN system. Not only did we get several potential projects in the works, we created a lot of interest including lining up several prospective licensees." The tour also visited existing FORMADRAIN licensees.

Formadrain on Tour Epoxy Liners Ready to Ship

Tour attendees got to see firsthand all the state-of-the-art components that make up the system, what many installers consider the best lateral lining and spot repair no-dig sewer solution on the market.

Sewers in the region are typically cast-iron pipes or Orangeburg or clay, and suffer from rust, root intrusion and other problems. In addition to being a true no-dig system, Formadrain's steam-cured epoxy liner can be used to rehabilitate any of these types of underground pipes from end to end. This eliminates joint and other problems. Additionally, the company supplies several different resins that can line everything from a house lateral sewer to industrial pipes.

Plus, in addition to inventing steam curing for epoxy liners, the company also developed another industry first, Durapox, the epoxy liner featuring a 60-day open time. This eliminates the need for a large area to prepare liners and installers can order prepared liners direct from the Formadrain.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Interested prospective licensees of the FORMADRAIN system can also attend one of the following events, including one in Western Canada: 3RWW Conference, October 17-18 in Monroeville, PA, put on by 3 Rivers Wet Weather, and CIPHEX West, November 7-8 in Calgary, AB, put on by Canadian Institute of Plumbing & Heating.

ABOUT FORMADRAIN:

Founded in 1994, Formadrain Technology has been accepted in every city where an approval for lining installation has been requested, including Boston, Toronto, Regina, Ottawa, Montreal, Chicago, in Michigan State and others. The company has also been granted international approval through NSF certification for sewer/drain and it technology has been used in large chemical companies, refineries, food companies, cosmetics manufacturers, paper plants, hospitals - in addition to municipal and residential sewers.

To maintain its leadership in the industry, Formadrain ensures the strictest quality controls within its manufacturing and supply facilities. This ensures the highest standards in the industry in the preparation of raw materials and field installation. The system meets all applicable NSF standards for sewer and drain (NSF14), including ASTM F1216.

