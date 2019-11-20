FormAssembly Displays 57% Team Growth in 2019, Announces Rebrand

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FormAssembly, a leader in enterprise data collection platforms, has achieved a 57 percent year-over-year increase in team size, securing its place on the Inc. 5000 list for a second year running. FormAssembly also received a sizable investment in 2019 and will reveal a major rebrand at Salesforce's annual technology conference, Dreamforce, in November.

FormAssembly secured $10 million in Series A funding from Level Equity in June 2019. This funding announcement came after over a decade of being completely bootstrapped and cash-flow positive since the company was founded in 2006. In addition to this growth, FormAssembly moved up 73 spots on the Inc. 5000 2019 list to #1612 and landed the third spot in the small company category of Central Indiana's Top Workplaces 2019.

At Dreamforce this year, FormAssembly will show off their new rebrand, designed to craft a more flexible visual identity and scale in the enterprise market. The revitalized FormAssembly brand will serve as a representation of the mission, goals, and strengths that FormAssembly provides to its customers and partners.

"I'm so excited about attending Dreamforce once again. It's just such an amazing opportunity to meet our customers and partners, to learn from them, and be inspired by this fantastic community," said Cedric Savarese, FormAssembly CEO and Founder. "This year is especially important to us. We're at a pivotal point in our history. With our recent round of funding, we're now better equipped than ever to deliver our vision of a data collection platform that helps our customers get the most out of Salesforce, and be good stewards of the personal data entrusted to them."

"FormAssembly is a top-tier platform that's easy to scale, cost-effective for clients, and doesn't involve a developer to maintain. Couple all of that with some of the best support and internal team I've ever seen and you'll never need to look anywhere else," said Jeff Kimble, Solution Architect at Deloitte Digital and FormAssembly customer.

Notable customers that have signed on with FormAssembly include the Kentucky YMCA, the Navy Seal Foundation, Medical College of Wisconsin, Bay Path University, Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Foundation. FormAssembly has successfully provided these customers with a customizable data collection platform and, with the recent funding and team growth, will continue to help customers be good stewards of the data they collect and stay compliant with regulations such as PCI DSS, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA.

FormAssembly at Dreamforce 2019

FormAssembly is a Groundbreaker Sponsor this year at Dreamforce , which will be held November 19-22, 2019, in San Francisco. FormAssembly will be at booth #1139 in the Main Expo and will also have a presence in the Salesforce.org Lodge and Trailhead. Savarese and team members from marketing, product, sales, and other departments will be available to talk with customers and other conference attendees.

FormAssembly also hosted its first-ever happy hour event at Dreamforce this year. Connect 2019 was held on November 19, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. PT at Wine Down in San Francisco. The event served as an opportunity for attendees to network with Salesforce professionals, as well as Savarese and other members of the FormAssembly team.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is a leading enterprise data collection platform for Salesforce, built to help teams streamline complex processes and navigate strict security and compliance requirements. The platform provides unmatched Salesforce integration, Salesforce AppExchange Partner designation, ever-evolving features and use cases, a HIPAA-compliant Compliance Cloud plan, and drag-and-drop form-building functionality. FormAssembly is the ideal secure and compliant data collection platform to help organizations protect, leverage, and engage with the data entrusted to them.

To learn more about FormAssembly's highly rated data collection platform, visit www.formassembly.com.

