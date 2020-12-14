FORM.com acquires leading mobile task management and field execution software platform GoSpotCheck in a carveout

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM.com , a global leader in mobile data collection, today announced it acquired GoSpotCheck, the leading provider of mobile task management and image recognition software, in a carveout. The GoSpotCheck software platform will merge with FORM.com, a leader in the business automation space and backed by Diversis Capital , to further enable low-code/no-code mobile data collection and digital process automation for mid-size and large global enterprises.

"We see a growing demand in the market for low-code/no-code platforms that digitize business processes and deliver real-time operational insights. With this merger, we'll be combining FORM.com's mobile data collection and workflow capabilities with GoSpotCheck's task management and image recognition functionalities to deepen the business efficiencies we provide to our customers," shares Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM.com .

"Both companies have achieved tremendous success in complementary sectors that include Consumer Goods, Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Facilities Management. Both teams are extremely customer-centric, and they understand the pain points, use cases, business processes, and product capabilities that deliver business value across these industries," says Mason Meadows, Operating Partner at Diversis .

Since its founding, GoSpotCheck has been a trailblazer in digital transformation, mobile data capture, and business process automation. GoSpotCheck launched its now industry-leading image recognition technology to support growing needs for accurate and timely store level operations data. "Leveraging mobile technology and advanced machine learning, image recognition helps frontline workers audit retail displays, coolers, shelves or menus using their mobile device cameras. As photos are taken, our machine learning engine identifies, categorizes, attributes and analyzes products in seconds to deliver highly actionable data, optimize labor, and ultimately improve retail execution and sales performance," says Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM.com . "Beyond arming companies with better data, we're enabling tens of thousands of field workers to spend more time selling and solving problems rather than auditing market presence. It's a game changer for our customers and an area where we will continue to invest and innovate."

With the divestiture of the GoSpotCheck product line, co-founders Matt Talbot, Samantha Holloway, and Joey Alfano will act as advisors to the FORM.com management team. "We are extremely proud of the great product, incredible team, and amazing customer relationships we have forged over the last 9 years," says Matt Talbot, former GoSpotCheck CEO. "As founders, we are excited to embark on our next journey and are confident that we are leaving the GoSpotCheck business line in very capable hands. We believe the merger with FORM.com positions the team and customers for long term success."

"We are grateful to everyone who helped make this opportunity possible--our team members who built the technology, our customers who trusted us to optimize their business processes, and the investors who believed in our potential. It's been so rewarding to see our customers grow with us, and we are thankful for their partnership over the years," says Samantha Holloway, former GoSpotCheck Chief Customer Officer.

The newly merged team will start the new year off with momentum and a focus on customer success: "We will expand our low-code/no mobile data collection platform and innovate with image recognition and machine learning to give enterprise leaders unprecedented visibility into their position in the market so they can manage their businesses dynamically," says Moosani. "We welcome the GoSpotCheck team to our family and wish the founders success on their future endeavors."

VIDEO: CEO Ali Moosani and GoSpotCheck founders Matt Talbot, Samantha Holloway, and Joey Alfano discuss the customer vision behind the deal. Click here to watch.

ABOUT FORM.COM

FORM.com helps mid to large organizations improve how they collect, manage, and leverage data across the enterprise. FORM.com works hand-in-hand with customers to understand their needs and configure complete solutions, which integrate with their current systems and the way they do business. FORM.com products have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world. To learn more, please visit www.FORM.com .

ABOUT GOSPOTCHECK

GoSpotCheck provides mobile task management for teams, with software that connects frontline employees with corporate goals and directives, creates a shared view of the field, and helps leaders make better decisions faster. Customers have completed over 1 billion tasks in 135 countries in GoSpotCheck, including PepsiCo, Beam Suntory, Dairy Queen, Danone, Mattress Firm, Save A Lot, ISS, and JLL. GoSpotCheck is top-rated on G2 Crowd, Capterra, and AppGrooves and is a store associate technology leader in Forrester's 2020 Now Tech report. To learn more, please visit www.gospotcheck.com.

ABOUT DIVERSIS CAPITAL

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. For additional information, please visit /www.diversis.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Larrabee, CMO

[email protected]

720-326-8762

