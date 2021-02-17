Formcraft Wins Best Corporate Office Design Under 20,000 sf at the IIDA Design Awards

The IIDA competition recognizes outstanding interior environments designed by IIDA members. Typically held in-person, the 2020 IIDA Awards, as well as the judging process, took place virtually this year. Entries were reviewed by a jury of design professionals who selected winners based on project delivery and project potential.

Jurors selected Formcraft's corporate office because "The space is dynamic, forward thinking, and has a gutsy mix of materials. The space has an inviting feel promoting playfulness and excellence in the small details," says awards announcer Amy Leigh Hufford, director of IIDA Philadelphia, City Center.

Formcraft's office space blends biophilic, collaborative, and sophisticated elements together. With design work from Julia Lech, senior interior designer, and Maura DiNardo, interior designer, their space celebrates who they are as an organization.

With Formcraft's corporate office as a guide, the team looks forward to helping customers align their offices with current and future space needs. Formcraft now offers a brand-new program that roadmaps workplace strategies for businesses through predictive analytics. Through expert-led workshops and diagnostics, Formcraft delivers personalized results and recommendations on how customers can take their office spaces into the future of work.

Formcraft is honored by this win and thanks everyone on their team who has helped with designing and building their Center City office.

VIew the full recording of the 2020 Design Awards .

Read our project brief.

About Formcraft

Formcraft is the premier office design and renovation firm serving the greater Philadelphia region. Headquartered in Center City Philadelphia, Formcraft is a design-led integrated project delivery firm offering workplace strategy, architecture, design and construction services to take your project from start to finish. We design and build dream offices for businesses in technology, finance, life sciences, healthcare, industrial, communications, transport, insurance, and professional services industries.

