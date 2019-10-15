Former All-Pro Fullback Explains How to Put the Fun Into Watching Football With TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone loves football season, almost as much as the chips, dips, and beverages that make every Game Day special for tailgating and watch parties. Ovie Mughelli, former All-Pro fullback and a former network TV football analyst, has tips to make every Game Day perfect.

THE BEST PLACE TO START FOR A GREAT TAILGATING EXPERIENCE

Former All-Pro Fullback Ovie Mughelli: Ovie Mughelli shares his best advice for making tailgating as fun as the game!

In order to wow at the next game day party, everyone needs a secret weapon and Ovie's is Rio Luna Organic Peppers. Unlock the Power of Peppers to make everybody's favorite foods even more delicious without adding fat or a lot of calories. They are available in grocery stores nationwide in lots of great varieties, including Diced Jalapeños, Nacho Sliced Jalapeños, and the new Hot and Sweet Jalapeños and diced green chiles. There a couple of great recipes including the Sweet & Spiced Jalapeño Pineapple Pulled Pork with Jalapeño Ranch Slaw. It is a perfect blend of sweet and spicy. There is also a White Chicken Chili and a Jalapeño Smoothie. Find all the recipes at www.riolunapeppers.com/our-meals.

SOMETHING THAT IS GUARANTEED TO MAKE GAMEDAY FOOD SPECIAL

No game day is complete without dip as the centerpiece, and it is easy to make entertaining easy with Heluva Good! Dip, a delicious, bold-flavored dip that is perfectly rich and creamy. Available in 7 flavors they are always a crowd-pleaser and pair perfectly with all the dippable favorites, like chips, veggies, pretzels, wings, and more. Need an easy gameday app? Try a BLT flatbread using Heluva Good!'s French Onion Dip. Find Heluva Good! Dip in the dairy aisle of the local grocery store today! For more information, visit: heluvagood.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR GAME DAY BEVERAGES

Need a great gameday drink? Try Tipsy Tomato Bloody Mary. It combines California ripe tomatoes, Sriracha sauce, and the natural flavors of celery, lime, and lemon to create the perfect ready to drink Bloody Mary with the alcohol already in it! Available in two flavors, classic and extra spicy, which contains extra Cayenne pepper sauce. Tipsy Tomato Bloody Mary is the easiest way to kick off the tailgate. It is available in single 16-ounce cans for under $2 or 4-packs for under $7 of this ready to enjoy Bloody Mary cocktail. Just look in the beer aisles across the U.S. For more information, visit: tipsytomatobloodymary.com.

ANOTHER TIP TO COMPLETE A GREAT DAY OF TAILGATING OR WATCHING FOOTBALL

Tailgating season comes with a lot of trash, so it is important to know what is trash and what can be recycled. That is why the PepsiCo Recycling Roadster is stopping into sporting events across the country to help fans do their part through engaging recycling-inspired activities and fun games. PepsiCo Recycling believes that simple acts can make a big impact. So, at the next tailgating event, remember to recycle bottles, cans, cardboard, and any plastic accumulated at the nearest PepsiCo Recycling bin or recycling receptacle. Also, keep an eye out for the Roadster at the next big game to get all the tips and tools needed on how to keep the tailgating game green! For more information, visit: www.pepsicorecycling.com.

www.tipsontv.com

Contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images

former-all-pro-fullback-ovie.jpg

Former All-Pro Fullback Ovie Mughelli

Ovie Mughelli shares his best advice for making tailgating as fun as the game!

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sc_2outb6n8

SOURCE TipsOnTV

Related Links

http://www.tipsontv.com

