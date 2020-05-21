Former Amazon and Intel executive joins Electronic Caregiver to lead company's advanced telehealth solutions

Francis will use his extensive expertise in business development and management, along with his passion for emerging technology, to help organizations integrate Electronic Caregiver's solutions at scale, grow the business and prepare the company's game-changing products for market.

"With high demand at other organizations for Mark's skills, wisdom and connections, we're honored to receive the validation expressed through his decision to join Electronic Caregiver's leadership team," said Electronic Caregiver CEO and founder Anthony Dohrmann. "Mark's time at AWS empowers him an understanding of our well-architected infrastructure. His lengthy time at Intel Digital Health delivers an advantage of knowledge and insight to help us drive enhanced, digital care solutions to patients, older adults, providers and payers around the world."

The move to bring Francis aboard coincides with the growing demand for digital health in a COVID-19 world. Electronic Caregiver's technology, offering telehealth and remote patient monitoring services, has become a vital solution to the current crisis by helping to slow the spread and impact of COVID-19. In addition, the company is working to integrate coronavirus-specific features into their current products and is in the process of developing a Virtual Caregiver with Addison Care™.

Addison, the Virtual Caregiver™, anticipated to be released to the market in 2021, is a state-of-the-art, 3D-animated caregiver with an endearing personality. She is designed to engage with and help monitor the health of aging and chronically ill clients, as well as child patients, via touch-screen devices strategically placed throughout a residence.

Francis said the changing face of health care coupled with the demands on caregivers due to the aging population and increased longevity confirms the time is now for transformative solutions to support health, aging and caregiving. And Electronic Caregiver is leading the way.

"COVID-19 marks a tipping point for the adoption of digital health technologies," Francis said. "The resistance to adopting telehealth, remote health management, voice-driven technology and other emerging tech solutions has been knocked down. If companies can show results and demonstrate strong outcomes, then there is a real opportunity to make these changes permanent."

"No other company is as well-positioned as ECG to provide a portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, at scale, to address needs and improve outcomes," he continued. "Electronic Caregiver with Pro Health, Addison Care, and other product offerings, has the opportunity to emerge as a market maker and innovation leader for the future of health care."

Along with leadership roles at some of the world's most reputable companies, Francis has worked for smaller companies, nonprofits, and the City of Boston. He carries with him 25 years of experience in aging service, technology, and product development.

"Blending the experiences gained as a geriatric care manager, CEO of an eldercare provider, emerging technology product manager and marketer enables me to see the world through the eyes of (ECG's) end-users, customers, partners, developers, and designers," Francis said.

Francis said his long-term goal at Electronic Caregiver is to work with the team to seize opportunities presented by recent developments in health care, allowing the company to achieve its destiny.

"We can build a billion-dollar company," he said. "More importantly, we can lead the way to transform health care and enable millions of people to live healthier, richer lives."

Electronic Caregiver President Joe Baffoe said he is looking forward to what Francis will bring to the table.

"Over my 33-year career on Wall Street funding disruptive technology, it was always a huge shot in the arm to have a Key Opinion Leader endorse your portfolio company," Baffoe said. "Mark joining ECG takes it to an entirely new level. He has spent his entire career searching for solutions to shift the health care paradigm, making it patient-centric and to shift away from episodic care to predictive and preventative care. Mark deciding to be 'all in' is a testament to our team, our leadership, and our future."

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver® has become a leading and highly recognized brand for virtual care solutions and Remote Patient Monitoring services. The company staff size more than doubled in 2019 and is nearing 150 full-time employees. Electronic Caregiver® has invested more than $55 million and 10 years into research, development and a staged rollout of virtual care and health management solutions for chronic care patients, child patients and older adults.

Electronic Caregiver® offers its solutions through a network of leading national home care providers and health institutions and team members. Addison Care™ is the company's most advanced new technology, offering a Virtual Caregiver™ that deploys technology using IoT, 3D animation, mixed reality, Bluetooth, natural language processing, machine learning, visual sensing and a suite of integrated electronics. The company manages its business using an advanced proprietary enterprise management platform designed by the company and named Orion.

Electronic Caregiver® and Addison Care™ are now involved in numerous official clinical research initiatives in clinical settings to further validate utilization and efficacy in areas of improved outcomes, improved treatment adherence and optimized continuum of care.

www.addison.care

www.electroniccaregiver.com

SOURCE Electronic Caregiver

Related Links

www.electroniccaregiver.com

