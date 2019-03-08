Former Attorney General Eric Holder and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to discuss their battle against gerrymandering at National Press Club Headliners event, March 26
Mar 08, 2019, 16:27 ET
WASHINGTON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the nation's most prominent voices against gerrymandering will share the stage for the first time on March 26 immediately following oral arguments in two anti-gerrymandering cases at the U.S. Supreme Court. Eric H. Holder, Jr., the 82nd Attorney General, and Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will discuss why they believe redistricting reform is crucial to the future of our democracy at a National Press Club Headliners event on March 26 at 12:30 p.m.
This bipartisan dialogue comes as the Court considers whether the Republican gerrymandering in Rucho v. Common Cause and the Democratic gerrymandering in Lamone v. Benisek are unconstitutional. A decision by the court could accelerate the state-by-state movement to draw fair maps in the 2021 redistricting process.
