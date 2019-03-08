Former Attorney General Eric Holder and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to discuss their battle against gerrymandering at National Press Club Headliners event, March 26

This bipartisan dialogue comes as the Court considers whether the Republican gerrymandering in Rucho v. Common Cause and the Democratic gerrymandering in Lamone v. Benisek are unconstitutional. A decision by the court could accelerate the state-by-state movement to draw fair maps in the 2021 redistricting process.

This event will take place in the Club's Holeman Lounge, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club, however registration is required. Please click here to register.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club