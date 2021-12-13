Former Baggallini executive and daughter of founder launches Pepperton, a luxury handbag collection just in time for the holidays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperton is a Los Angeles based luxury handbag line created by designer Brittany Powers. It pays homage to her mother's purse company, Baggallini, which she grew up being immersed in its evolution from concept to fruition. At a young age, Brittany began traveling with her mother to Europe and Asia learning how to source the best materials & promote their final products in the top global markets for goods & accessories. It was a source of great inspiration and ignited Brittany's natural talent as an artist & keenness for adventure. Inside each Pepperton handbag is a reproduction of her artwork; printed onto lush satin, nestled inside elegant and timeless leather craftsmanship. Pepperton is a celebration of creativity, adventure and optimism. It signifies utopia, where one ventures in search of exploration and inspiration. May your heart, mind & soul embrace the discovery whenever you wear your Pepperton.

Contact

Pepperton

Brittany Powers

Peppertonhandbags.com

[email protected]

"Former Baggallini executive and daughter of founder launches Pepperton, a luxury handbag collection" Tweet this

SOURCE Pepperton