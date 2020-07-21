Former BAYADA Division Director, Amy Nelson, is joining Swift Shift to build the first Nurse managed pediatric homecare service.

Before BAYADA, at the age of 18, Amy founded Accurate Home Care, focusing on full service care of the chronic acute population in the upper Midwest. Her mission was to establish a new standard for home health care, putting people first and actively changing the regulations and expectations of home and community based services. Her successes in doing so not just resulted in her appointment to the State of Minnesota's Home Care and Assisted Living Provider Advisory Council, Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Human Services, and serving as the President of the Professional Home Care Coalition.

"We are very excited to have Amy join our executive team," said Assaf Shalvi, Founder and CEO of Swift Shift. "Given her homecare background and experience in building and scaling businesses from zero to millions of dollars in revenue, Amy is uniquely positioned to lead our agency team to success. Her vision and understanding of how homecare solutions need to evolve in the face of escalating healthcare crises and changing customer need will be extremely valuable for Swift Shift and our industry."

"There couldn't have been a better time for me to join Swift Shift," said Nelson. "As the world grapples with the current health crisis, and what constitutes the safest environment to administer care for loved ones, the homecare industry will play a critical role in helping to define and provide solutions for families and institutions alike. I'm thrilled to be an integral part of this company and mission to improve the homecare nursing experience to create better patient outcomes."

About Swift Shift

Swift Shift is building the world's first nurse-managed pediatric home care service. The company's mission is to ensure the best pediatric home care and a completely reimagined nurse-to-patient experience — leading to improved health outcomes.

We create greater confidence in the long term nurse-to-patient relationship using our AI-powered platform that allows nurses to choose from a broad array of patients, specifically matched to their profile, in real-time.

Our nurses and care teams are then fully equipped to autonomously manage their cases through a suite of tools promoting team collaboration, communication, scheduling, payroll, and patient management.

Because at Swift Shift, we know the best patient outcomes start and end with the best nursing experience.

