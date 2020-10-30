Former BlackRock Chairman of Real Estate to Become Voting Member of Investment Committee for CrowdStreet Funds, Joins Company Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdStreet, Inc. ("CrowdStreet"), the award-winning online marketplace for direct equity investment in commercial real estate (CRE), today announced the appointment of Jack Chandler, founder of Majesteka Investments Holdings, as a voting member of the Investment Committee for CrowdStreet Funds and a member of the company's Board of Advisors. Chandler will work closely with Ian Formigle, Chief Investment Officer, to help guide the firm's investment thesis as well as directly provide deal-level input into the company's investment funds, such as its recently closed Opportunistic Fund. Individual investors benefit from the unique combination of Chandler's outside insights with the deep understanding Formigle has for a deal's fit for the CrowdStreet Marketplace. Prior to Majesteka, Chandler served as Managing Director and Global Head and Chairman of Real Estate at BlackRock, the New York City-based global investment management corporation and the world's largest asset manager, with $7.4 trillion in assets.

Chandler has extensive experience in real estate investing and capital raising. He was at the forefront of alternative capital raising and online investing platforms, which make it possible to democratize access to commercial real estate. Majesteka Investments Holdings, which Chandler founded in 2017, is a private firm providing integrated strategic leadership and capital for emerging disruptive companies at the intersection of real estate, asset management, and technology. Chandler's extensive global real estate investment management experience also comes from a 25-year career with LaSalle Investment Management as the Global Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman for Asia Pacific. Chandler has had a number of roles with the Urban Land Institute (ULI), including Global Board of Trustees Member and Treasurer, and Chairman of The Americas.

"Watching CrowdStreet grow rapidly over the past few years, I've been very impressed with the increasing quality and quantity of the deals on their Marketplace. As the company reaches a new inflection point, I see an opportunity to help accelerate the inevitable and increase the velocity of investors adding this critical asset class to their investment portfolios," said Chandler. "As a founding member of the ULI Technology Council, I have grown close with CrowdStreet CEO and co-founder Tore Steen and quickly understood the opportunity in front of CrowdStreet and the market overall, including opening up the market to a much larger universe of individual investors with private, self-directed capital. CrowdStreet is making the market, and I look forward to helping the company continue to build their underwriting and investment muscle."

"Simply put, investors should be both comforted and ecstatic that someone with Jack Chandler's experience is now involved with CrowdStreet. It should reassure them that his experience in delivering input into our investment thesis, which serves as guideposts for Marketplace deal selection, means an even higher caliber of investment opportunities," said Ian Formigle, Chief Investment Officer at CrowdStreet. "It also validates that our approach is not only here to stay, but emerging as a preferred capital source for many sponsors, and that means better investment opportunities for investors. As we continue to grow CrowdStreet we look forward to utilizing Jack's experience and industry knowledge to not only weather these current economic fluctuations, but to position the platform to be an active participant in the incredible investment opportunities that we feel will result from the current disruption and make CrowdStreet an even stronger business."

