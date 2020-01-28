Former Boston Retail Partners Executives Launch New Consulting Venture - Cambridge Retail Advisors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding members of the former Boston Retail Partners (BRP) leadership team have launched Cambridge Retail Advisors (CRA). Cambridge Retail Advisors is committed to continue the legacy of Boston Retail Partners. The Cambridge Retail Advisors' leadership team leverages its knowledge of industry leading practices, strategy, selection and implementation methodologies to deliver innovative solutions to leading retail and hospitality clients. The CRA organization maintains a focus on delivery excellence as they continue with many of the existing Boston Retail Partners client relationships and engagements. The Cambridge Retail Advisors leadership team averages over 25 years of retail and consulting experience. The CRA team includes industry leaders and team members who have all worked in retail and hospitality, providing the client the ability to implement creative solutions to "real-world" problems.

"We're excited to start this new chapter, and we look forward to continuing our leadership role as trusted advisors and thought leaders. As retailers assess their current customer engagement processes and solutions, many recognize the need for improvement. It is time to reimagine the customer engagement model, as retailers must continually transform their organization, business processes and technology to align with the demands of their customers," said Marty Whitmore, Managing Partner and former Senior Vice President at BRP and Senior Vice President at TJX Cos., Inc.

"Customers want to shop wherever and whenever they want with the benefits of both the digital and physical experience. As retailers look for ways to differentiate in today's highly competitive market, personalization is a critical component for optimizing the customer's shopping experience," said Hunter Harris, former Senior Vice President at BRP who joins Mr. Whitmore as a Partner at Cambridge Retail Advisors. Mr. Harris brings more than 30 years of retail and consulting experience including time at BRP, Accenture, Deloitte, Capgemini and Saks.

Cambridge Retail Advisors' practice areas focus on Strategy, Selection and Implementation for all aspects of Customer Engagement, Product and Inventory Management, including Point of Sale (POS), Mobile Technology, e-Commerce, Order Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) / (CDP) and all aspects of Merchandise Management.

Cambridge Retail Advisors' deep retail business knowledge and proven cross-functional capabilities of Business Process, Technology and Organizational Structures uniquely position our organization as the continued leader in the retail and hospitality consulting space.

