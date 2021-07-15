Former Bridgewater Associates Chief Transformation Officer Prasad Hedge Joins Miami-Based Investment Firm 777 Partners As COO

MIAMI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 777 Partners – a leading private investment firm across insurance, consumer and commercial finance, litigation finance, aviation, as well as media and entertainment verticals – announced today that financial and technology industry veteran Prasad Hedge has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer.

With more than two-and-a-half decades of global financial, high-level business consulting, and technology expertise, Mr. Hedge spent ten years at Bridgewater Associates, as Chief Transformation Officer where he oversaw a broad portfolio of operational and growth-focused responsibilities.

"Prasad's vast expertise across today's investment and technology landscape is second to none," Josh Wander, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at 777 Partners, said. "With a rare combination of vision and operational leadership, Prasad will help to further accelerate our ambitious strategy of facilitating growth and profitability through shared services and operational excellence."

777 Partners has achieved significant growth since its inception in 2015. The company has grown to operate nearly 50 portfolio companies globally and has amassed $6 billion in assets. Most recently, 777 acquired digital insurance agency Ensurem in the early spring and launched its startup aircraft leasing business with a commitment to acquire 24 Boeing 737 Max airplanes.

Immediately prior to joining 777 Partners, Mr. Hedge was Senior Vice President of Genpact Digital & Leader of the Oasis Entity (a Bridgewater Associates Shared Services Joint Venture). Genpact is a global professional services and consultation firm focused on leveraging digital transformation to provide clients with competitive market advantages. Mr. Hedge drove the launch and scaling of this new business, along with leading major digital transformations for a broad range of global enterprises.

"I was attracted to 777 Partners because of their focus on long-term value creation. I look forward to playing a significant operating role in implementing our founders' platform-wide vision for growth and market impact," Mr. Hedge said. "The 777 Partners team is highly nimble and experienced – precisely the skills that are needed to thrive in the marketplace today."

Prior to his time at Bridgewater, Mr. Hedge held positions at AlixPartners, Ariba Consulting, and A.T. Kearney.

Mr. Hedge holds an MBA from the University of New South Wales, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a B.S. degree in Hotel, Restaurant, and Airline Management.

About 777 Partners

777 Partners is a Miami-based alternative investment firm that invests across a number of high growth attractive verticals. Founded in 2015, 777 Partners strategically invests across six broad industries: insurance, consumer and commercial finance, litigation finance, direct lending, media and entertainment, and aviation. The firm seeks to acquire and build operating businesses that generate long-term, high quality predictable cash flows for its proprietary balance sheets while consolidating operations across like businesses to create efficiencies and economies of scale. 777 Partners invests at all stages of the business growth cycle and targets companies accretive to its existing portfolio.

SOURCE 777 Partners